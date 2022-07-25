ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kid Cudi Walks Off Stage At Rolling Loud & Kanye West Makes An Appearance At The Festival

By India Monee', Justin Thomas
Z1079
Z1079
 3 days ago

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Fans at Rolling Loud showed Kid Cudi the ultimate disrespect. While on his set as the headliner, people from the audience threw things at him while on stage, like water bottles, and other forms of trash. This led the rapper to walk off stage during his set. It was probably because at the last minute Kanye West pulled out of being the headliner for the show, but then later made a surprise appearance during Lil Durk’s set.

DON’T MISS THE LATEST NEWS! JOIN OUR TEXT CLUB! TEXT ‘Z1079’ TO 71007!

Da Brat has more information about what else went down during Rolling Loud Miami.

The Latest:

  • Get Your Summer Jam Tickets Here!
  • Start Your Day With The Morning Hustle!
  • It’s All About Family In The First Trailer For ‘Shazam! Fury of The Gods’

Kid Cudi Walks Off Stage At Rolling Loud & Kanye West Makes An Appearance At The Festival was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Da Brat
Person
Kanye
Person
Cudi
Person
Lil Durk
Person
Kid Cudi
Footwear News

Cardi B Struts Down Skyscraper In 6-inch Heels & Risky Robotic Bodysuit for ‘Hot Sh–t’ Music Video With Lil Durk & Kanye West

Cardi B is coming in hot with a brand new music video. The Grammy Award-winning rapper has finally released the visuals for her new song, “Hot Sh*t” featuring Lil Durk and Kanye West. The new track is from Cardi’s long-awaited follow-up to her debut album “Invasion of Privacy” and the first single since last year’s “Up,” which was followed by her chart-topping record and mega-hit “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cinemablend

Kanye West’s Ex Amber Rose Gets Real About His Divorce From Kim Kardashian

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian quickly became an it couple after the two began dating in 2012, and their status as a premier pair only increased after they got married in 2014. But before West hooked up with the reality TV veteran, he dated another notable media personality: Amber Rose. In the years since their breakup, the model has discussed aspects of her relationship with West and, now, she’s getting real about his divorce from Kardashian.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Kanye West’s $57 Million Malibu Home Gutted and Far From Completion

Kanye West may have been hit by the supply chain crisis, because his floor-to-ceiling renovation of his Malibu home is far from completion. Ye paid just a skosh over $57 million for the Malibu beachfront home. He's using a famous architect ... Tadao Ando, but even he can't seem to accelerate the process. Then again, Kanye is famous for coming up with a plan and then changing it until it's exactly to his liking.
MALIBU, CA
PopSugar

Diddy Drops Teyana Taylor-Directed Video Starring His Sons and Tiffany Haddish

Diddy has released a new video for his song "Gotta Move On" featuring Bryson Tiller — and it stars some very special guests. The video, which premiered on July 20, was directed by Teyana Taylor and features Tiffany Haddish as a bouncer who checks the vibes of anyone looking to enter her club. Meanwhile, Diddy attempts to flirt with a woman who seems to be an old flame, but this starts an argument that leads Diddy to retreat to a bathroom where he loses his cool. Fortunately, things go uphill from there. Diddy's sons, Quincy, Justin, and King, also make appearances.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Jam#Rolling Loud Miami
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
BET

Future Brings Travis Scott On Stage At Miami Rolling Loud Music Festival

Future brought Travis Scott on stage Saturday night (July 23) during his performance at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami. Scott, who was asked to headline the event but couldn’t commit on short notice, ran through at least two of his songs to thunderous applause, TMZ reports. Video clips...
MIAMI, FL
hotnewhiphop.com

The-Dream Recalls Kanye West Falling Asleep While Working On "All Of The Lights"

He's been cranking out hits for decades and The-Dream remains top tier when it comes to producing chart-toppers. The mega-producer has teamed up with several of our favorite artists to help craft unforgettable classics, and his latest much-talked-about collaboration comes from Beyoncé. The superstar singer has been taking over the charts with her "Break My Soul" single, and she's expected to be all the industry talks about once she drops her Renaissance album this Friday.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Watch Kendrick Lamar Perform “Silent Hill” With Kodak Black at Rolling Loud Miami

Kendrick Lamar brought out Kodak Black during his headlining set at Rolling Loud Miami 2022 last night (July 24). The two performed the Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers song “Silent Hill” together. Black played a Rolling Loud set of his own earlier in the day, and the performances marked his first live appearances following his arrest for felony drug charges in July. Watch a fan-shot video capturing the “Silent Hill” collaboration below.
MIAMI, FL
hotnewhiphop.com

Rolling Loud Expands To Thailand For 2023

Rolling Loud Miami has just wrapped up, and it was an eventful weekend. Kid Cudi stormed off the stage during his performance, Kanye West made a surprise appearance after dropping out of his set, Saweetie tried to date an audience member, and much more. With the weekend in the rearview, the hip-hop festival franchise has set its sights toward the future.
ENTERTAINMENT
thesource.com

Memphis Bleek Says Jay-Z’s “Renegade” Verse Has Aged Better Than Eminem’s

One of the biggest and longest lasting debates in hip-hop is “who had the better verse on Renegade? Jay-Z or Eminem?” Nas once said that Eminem “washed” Hov on his own track. However, you have to take Nas’s comments with a grain of salt due to his beef with Jay in the early 2000’s. In a new interview on the Justin Credible Podcast, former Roc-A-Fella Records signee Memphis Bleek said that over time, Hov’s verse has “aged” better than Em’s.
MUSIC
Z1079

Z1079

Cleveland, OH
279
Followers
4K+
Post
53K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's #1 station for Hip-Hop and R&B and new home of the @MorningHustleAM!

 https://zhiphopcleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy