Exclusive Interview: Daniel Kaluuya & Keke Palmer Document Aliens In Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’

By Sammy Approved
 3 days ago

Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty

A family that battles aliens together, stays together. Actors Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer face-off with extra terrestrials in Jordan Peele’s latest film Nope. These two onscreen siblings sat down with us to discuss working with Peele, staying booked and busy and their chemistry on set. Check out the full interview above.

Oscar award-winning actor Kaluuya shares how he feels working with Peele again since the success of his breakout role in Get Out. He talks about how excited he was to reconnect with writer, creator and director Peele on another film. Kaluuya also emphasizes how it was important for the two of them to step outside of the world of Get Out to create something fresh and innovative with Nope.

When we congratulated Palmer on her journey acting, hosting and producing content, she responded with gratitude. The all-star actress has remained booked and busy and we praised her for the variety of roles she has been able to take on in recent years. Palmer discusses how much she enjoyed working alongside Peele, Kaluuya, Brandon Perea and Steven Yeun to bring the horror, sci-fi film, Nope, to life.

The onscreen sibling duo were able to trade sibling roles in the film. Keke playing the younger sister and Daniel portraying the eldest brother. In real life, Keke is actually the middle child. Meanwhile, though hard to find personal information about the award-winning actor, Daniel has an older sister. This was new news for all of us, including Keke, his onscreen little sister.

Nope follows caretakers, OJ and Emerald Haywood, at a California horse ranch as they encounter a mysterious force that affects human and animal behavior. The film debuted in theaters today, July 22. Check out our exclusive interview with Nope stars Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer above.

  • It’s All About Family In The First Trailer For ‘Shazam! Fury of The Gods’

Exclusive Interview: Daniel Kaluuya & Keke Palmer Document Aliens In Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’ was originally published on globalgrind.com

