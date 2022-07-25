ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

R&B Duo DVSN Share Provocative New Anthem & Video ‘If I Get Caught’

By davontah
Z1079
Z1079
 3 days ago

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hkDmx_0gsaxW1Y00
Source: Courtesy / OVO Sound / Warner Records

The critically lauded R&B act dvsn has returned with a bang!

Today (July 22), the duo (comprised of singer Daniel Daley and GRAMMY Award-winning producer Nineteen85) released their provocative, conversation-starting new single ‘If I Get Caught‘ via OVO Sound and Warner Records. Sampling ‘Song Cry‘ from Jay-Z’s legendary 2001 album The Blueprint, ‘If I Get Caught’ spins the hip-hop classic into a moral dilemma about infidelity and its impact on a relationship. The track is accompanied by an equally thought-provoking and compelling new video that you can watch below:

The video is super clever right? Just when you thought Daniel ain’t isht…

DON’T MISS THE LATEST NEWS! JOIN OUR TEXT CLUB! TEXT ‘Z1079’ TO 71007!

‘If I Get Caught’ is an anthem about the meaning of loyalty and the toll that a breach of trust can place on two lovers. “If I get caught cheating, that don’t mean I don’t love you,” dvsn sing on the chorus. Though it’s sung from the perspective of a man, its themes are universal. The captivating Andy Madeleine directed video showcases Daniel Daley and his best friend Mal embarking on a night out while Daniel’s girlfriend is left at home to her own devices, assuming the worst about what the boys will get into.

“If I Get Caught” marks dvsn’s first release in 2022. In 2021, the duo released a joint album with Ty Dolla $ign, Cheers to the Best Memories. Featuring singles like the slow jam ‘Memories‘ and the late Mac Miller-assisted ‘I Believed It,’ the album received praise from outlets like VIBE, The New Yorker, RESPECT Magazine, Complex, and Rolling Stone. Since then dvsn have spent most of their time in Atlanta working with mega producer Jermaine Dupri, who produced ‘If I Get Caught’ along with Bryan Michael Cox. Earlier this week, Jermaine Dupri shared Jay-Z’s reaction to hearing the song.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jfI8Y_0gsaxW1Y00
Source: Courtesy / Jermaine Dupri/ Instagram

Last January, dvsn released Amusing Her Feelings, the deluxe version of 2020’s A Muse In Her Feelings, with 4 new songs. A Muse, the duo’s second album on OVO Sound, boasted an all-star cast of collaborators including Future, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Popcaan, Buju Banton, Summer Walker, Jessie Reyez, Snoh Aalegra, Ty Dolla $ign, and Shantel May. It peaked at #5 on the US Top R&B Albums Chart and garnered more than 349 million streams, bringing their total past 1.7 billion streams. That number is sure to increase with “If I Get Caught,” a song that promises to spark a cultural conversation—and introduce even more fans to their thoughtful, intricate, and introspective songs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pzAhc_0gsaxW1Y00
Source: Nate Shuls / Courtesy

Are y’all rocking with ‘If I Get Caught?’ Be sure to hop in the comments and let us know what you think of the track and video!

R&B Duo DVSN Share Provocative New Anthem & Video ‘If I Get Caught’ was originally published on globalgrind.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pitchfork

Megan Thee Stallion and Future Share New Song “Pressurelicious”: Listen

As promised, Megan Thee Stallion has dropped her new single “Pressurelicious,” which features guest vocals from Future. Megan has been teasing the track since last month, but she officially announced the release date and single art yesterday on her social media channels. The track was produced by HitKidd and arrived three hours before a typical midnight release “since it already leaked lol,” as Megan explained. Listen to “Pressurelicious” below.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Beyoncé Does Something Only Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney Have Done

With the release of her latest single, “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé has made music history again. The multi-time Grammy Award-winner and general music icon has become the first woman and only the third performer ever, along with Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney, to garner at least 20 Top 10 songs as a solo artist and at least 10 Top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
Person
Jermaine Dupri
Person
Snoh Aalegra
Person
Popcaan
Person
Buju Banton
HipHopDX.com

DaniLeigh Goes Off On Choreographer Over Prince Video: ‘Prince Ain’t Hire Shit!’

DaniLeigh has issued a scathing response to comments made by a choreographer she previously worked with while directing a video for late music icon Prince. On Friday (July 22), hours after explaining how she forged a relationship with the “Purple Rain” vocalist during an interview with The Breakfast Club, the “Lil Bebe” singer responded to disparaging statements made by choreographer Nicole Kirkland about her involvement with the production of Prince’s “Breakfast Can Wait” music video.
MUSIC
TMZ.com

Drake and Chubbs Feeling Latto, Not Joe Budden in St. Tropez

Drake's offering some hilarious observations -- some of them subtle -- about his fellow hip hop artists while he's kicking back in St. Tropez. Drizzy was hanging at a pretty lively spot in the south of France when he playfully clowned a daytime rager for Crip walking to Latto’s “Big Energy” -- which seems like a win for female rap fans everywhere.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dvsn#The New Yorker#Warner Records
Stereogum

Megan Thee Stallion – “Pressurelicious” (Feat. Future)

Last time we got a Megan Thee Stallion single, it was “Sweetest Pie” with Dua Lipa. But more music is on the way — last month, the Houston rapper told Rolling Stone how she was working on her forthcoming sophomore album — the follow-up to 2020’s Good News — which she hopes to have out this summer. That brings us up to this week, where Megan announced a forthcoming collab with Future called “Pressurelicious.” Sharing the track artwork on Instagram, she captioned: “Hot Girls Up 10000000000000 points.” Now, the HitKidd-produced track is out.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Conway The Machine & Funk Flex Make Peace With Biz Markie 'RIP Steve Smith Freestyle'

Conway The Machine and Funkmaster Flex have put their short-lived feud to bed while treating fans to new music. During his regular slot on Hot 97 on Thursday evening (July 21), the veteran DJ premiered a new freestyle from the Griselda rapper dubbed “RIP Steve Smith Freestyle,” a nod to the pioneering radio programmer who died earlier this month.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Wayne & Slick Rick Rap About Money On DJ Premier Produced Record "The Root of All"

Next year will mark hip-hop's 50th anniversary. For nearly half a century, the genre has evolved consistently, introducing a plethora of artists who have fought to create a space for themselves in the industry. Because of this noteworthy celebration, one of the game's finest rappers, Nas, teamed up with the media company, Mass Appeal, to produce Hip Hop 50.
HIP HOP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
HipHopDX.com

Joey Bada$$ '2000' Successfully Spearheads His Comeback Despite Some Flaws

Every now and then, a different rapper lays claim to being the King of New York. More often than not, the title is one of self-designation, the crown forged from a combination of mythos, ego and momentary attention. The understood consensus is there’ve been several dynasties over the nearly 50 years of Hip Hop’s existence, each anointed via their undeniable skills and ability to capture the zeitgeist: The Notorious B.I.G., Nas, JAY-Z, Big Pun, probably Jadakiss at some point. Ten years ago, Joey Bada$$ seemed poised to become the Big Apple’s newest monarch.
CELEBRITIES
XXL Mag

Quavo and Takeoff Announce Show as Migos Without Offset

As rumors of the Migos breaking up continue to swirl, the group has been announced as the performers at the upcoming 2022 National Battle of the Bands, sans Offset. On Tuesday (July 26), the National Battle of the Bands, an annual event that brings HBCU bands together for competition, revealed the Migos would be performing at this year's event, which takes place at NRG Stadium in Houston. However, the flier for the event only features Quavo and Takeoff.
HOUSTON, TX
HipHopDX.com

Roddy Ricch Helps Ella Mai Poison Her Lover In Savage 'How' Video

Roddy Ricch and Ella Mai have released a savage new music video for their latest collaboration, “How” — check it out above. Taken from Mai’s most recent album, Heart on My Sleeve, the track has now been given a Colin Tiley-directed visual that sees the UK singer unhappy in her relationship. To fix the situation, the Mai calls upon her cohorts Roddy Ricch and Mustard to devise a plan to get rid of her partner.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopWired

‘Renaissance’ Revealed: Collabs For Beyoncé’s New Album Include Jay Z, Pharrell, The-Dream & Drake

Everyone in the Beyhive is anticipating Beyoncé‘s seventh full-length solo album Renaissance and we’re all just wondering what “Formation” singer has in store for us. Well, to hear the album, you’re just going to have to wait until it drops on July 29, but in the meantime, Queen Bey has revealed the credits, collaborations and even the track list for her upcoming album.
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

DJ Khaled Announces New Music Featuring Drake and Lil Baby

DJ Khaled has just taken to Instagram to announce that his next studio album, God Did, will feature a song with Drake and Lil Baby. “Are you a believer? Or do I need to continue to show you?” reads the caption. “I can show you better than I can tell you. Win with us. Or watch us win. This #GODDID”
CELEBRITIES
hiphop-n-more.com

Calvin Harris Reveals Star Studded ‘Funk Wav Bounces, Vol. 2’ Album Tracklist

Calvin Harris is set to release his new album Funk Wav Bounces, Vol. 2 on Aug. 5th and ahead of the release, he has revealed the official tracklist for the album. So far, the DJ and producer has released the singles ‘Potion‘ featuring Dua Lipa & Young Thug, ‘New Money‘ featuring 21 Savage, and a collaboration with Halsey, Justin Timberlake, and Pharrell Williams called ‘Stay With Me‘.
CELEBRITIES
Z1079

Z1079

Cleveland, OH
279
Followers
4K+
Post
53K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's #1 station for Hip-Hop and R&B and new home of the @MorningHustleAM!

 https://zhiphopcleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy