Fort Carson, CO

Medics focus on long-term care

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT CARSON, Colo. — Fort Carson Army medic teams arrived on a simulated battlefield scene outside the Medical Simulation Training Center (MSTC) July 15, 2022, ready to show how they could apply the lessons they learned during the previous four days. Dressed in full battle kit, they were...

9NEWS

Here are the 10 best hospitals in Colorado, according to a new report

DENVER — U.S. News & World Report has released its annual rankings of the best hospitals in Colorado. The report names UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora as the best in the state. This is the 11th year in a row that the hospital, located on the Anschutz Medical Campus, was ranked as the No. 1 hospital in Colorado.
KXRM

UCHealth Memorial ranked No. 1 in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — U.S. News & World Report has recognized UCHealth Memorial Hospital as No. 4 in the state of Colorado and No. 1 in Colorado Springs, making it the highest-ranked hospital in southern Colorado. “While the effects of the pandemic continue to impact hospitals across the country, these...
97.3 KBCO

This Is The Highest-Earning County In Colorado

People are always curious about how much money people make, especially their neighbors. That's why Stacker got curious about how much money each state's counties are bringing in, including Colorado. "Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning counties in Colorado using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked...
KKTV

Checks to Colorado taxpayers for $750 or $1,500 for joint filers will start being mailed out next week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Starting next week, the first round of physical checks will be mailed out to Colorado taxpayers thanks to TABOR. Anyone in Colorado who filed a tax return is expected to get $750 back from the state, $1,500 for joint filers. The early TABOR refund was signed into law by Gov. Jared Polis back in May. Residents should know the money will come in the mailbox, and not via direct deposit to combat fraud attempts. You had to file your state tax returns by June 30. Checks are expected to start going out on Monday and most everyone who qualified should expect to get their TABOR refund by the end of September.
9NEWS

How your income impacts your overall TABOR refund

DENVER — Next month, the state will begin mailing out a portion of your tax refund -- a refund you're getting because of the Taxpayer Bill of Rights (TABOR). Single tax filers will get $750 checks. Joint tax filers will get $1,500 checks. This money will come via physical check in the mail.
Dayana Sabatin

Colorado Stimulus Check To Be Sent Out This Summer

In Colorado, Governor Jared Polis signed legislation that will be providing residents with a tax rebate. "On May 23, 2022, Governor Jared Polis signed a new law to give Coloradans a tax rebate of $750 for individual filers and $1,500 for joint filers this summer. This law will provide immediate relief to Coloradans by sending you a check this summer instead of spring of 2023, and we at the Colorado Department of Revenue are working hard to make sure that you get the right tax refund amount as soon as possible. If you've already filed your Colorado state income tax return, you're all set! You will receive your Colorado Cash Back check by September 30, 2022," the state's Department of Revenue said in a statement.
castlepinesconnection.com

Beau Jo’s now serving the south metro area

The most well-known purveyor of Colorado-style pizza has made its way to northern Douglas County. Beau Jo’s opened a new location in Lone Tree in early June, much to the delight of die-hard fans and more recent arrivals who are just now discovering what “Colorado mountain pies” are all about.

