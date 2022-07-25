Medics focus on long-term care

In Colorado, Governor Jared Polis signed legislation that will be providing residents with a tax rebate. "On May 23, 2022, Governor Jared Polis signed a new law to give Coloradans a tax rebate of $750 for individual filers and $1,500 for joint filers this summer. This law will provide immediate relief to Coloradans by sending you a check this summer instead of spring of 2023, and we at the Colorado Department of Revenue are working hard to make sure that you get the right tax refund amount as soon as possible. If you've already filed your Colorado state income tax return, you're all set! You will receive your Colorado Cash Back check by September 30, 2022," the state's Department of Revenue said in a statement.
