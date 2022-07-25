ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel, IN

Dr. Donut’s orders: Pair these flavored coffees with these sweet treats

By Ashley Smith
Fox 59
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS — When it’s too early for wine and cheese, flavored coffee and doughnuts can be your pairing of choice. Lee Marcum of Jack’s Donuts — or Dr. Donut, as we...

fox59.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 59

Elevate your summer salad game with 3 tips from Chef Kelsey Murphy

INDIANAPOLIS — Viewers at home don’t see this, but after the show each day Indy Now’s Ryan Ahlwardt eats a VERY bougie salad he brought from home. Lest the rest of us feel outdone, it’s Chef Kelsey Murphy to the rescue with three tips to elevate your summer salad game, creating a dish you’ll actually be excited to eat.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Mouth-watering dishes & desserts from The Grub House

INDIANAPOLIS — Latoya Williams the owner of The Grub House stopped by the Indy Now studio to give Jillian and Ryan a taste of their mouth-watering menu. The Grub House menu offers breakfast, lunch, dinner, and homemade desserts which are available all day long!. The Grub House also has...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

National Ice Cream Month: 2 new summer flavors

INDIANAPOLIS — These sharp dressers from Blue Bell Creameries joined us to talk about the brand’s two new summer flavors: strawberry lemonade and oatmeal cream pie. July is National Ice Cream Month, so you officially have an excuse to indulge. Blue Bell Sales Manager Matt Thompson scooped up...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Food & Drinks
Carmel, IN
Lifestyle
City
Carmel, IN
Carmel, IN
Food & Drinks
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Fox 59

Indy vet has 3 tips to give your pet a better boarding experience

INDIANAPOLIS — If you have pets, chances are you feel a little guilty when you drop them off to be boarded. Longtime Indy Veterinarian Anthony Buzzetti, also known as Dr. B, shared three tips to make the experience as comfortable as possible for your pet. Buzzetti also just opened his own boarding facility near the airport, Priority Boarding & Daycare. The grand opening is set for Aug. 6.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

An adult lemon shake-up canned cocktail!

INDIANAPOLIS — Dan Fahrner the CEO of Hi & Mighty Distillery and Jamie Fahrner their General Manager stopped by to share their new canned cocktail. The Lemon Shake-Up canned cocktail will be launching at the 2022 Indiana State Fair. To learn more about Hi & Mighty Distillery visit drinkhiandmighty.com.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Garfield Park Farmers Market is just a walk in the park

INDIANAPOLIS — A Saturday morning walk in the park can double up as a chance to browse local vendors selling fresh produce, native plants, baked goods, jams, vinaigrettes and lots more. The Garfield Park Farmers Market, now in its seventh year, is open Saturdays, May through October, from 9...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doughnut#Flavored Coffee#Coffee And Doughnuts#Caffeine#Food Drink#The Carmel Roll#The Carmel Iced Roll#Cinnamon Sugar Twist
indianapolismonthly.com

12 Things To Do In Irvington

MUNCH George Katris of Lincoln Square Pancake House fame only opened The Med in May, but the outside deck is regularly packed, even on weekdays. The menu showcasing family recipes is traditional Greek, with a few Italian favorites sprinkled in. Try the avgolemono (a hearty lemon-chicken soup), dolmades (grape leaves house-stuffed with ground beef and rice), or savory Greek fries as a starter. What’s the one thing that the familiar Athenian Greek salad has that the chunky Village Greek salad doesn’t? Lettuce. 5614 E. Washington St., 317-550-2512, themedindy.com.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Corn Maze Beer Fest in Indiana Returns in 2022

How do you make a corn maze more entertaining? Combine it with a beer fest, of course. Fall will be here before you know it. Pumpkin patches, apple cider, bonfires, corn mazes, and other fun fall activities will be returning, so you might want to make some plans ahead of time on what kind of fall fun you will want to get into this year.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Grab your umbrella! Rainy day Lyrical Lightning

INDIANAPOLIS — Today’s Lyrical Lightning theme is a wet one! This list of songs is inspired by the rain. Play along at home and see if you know these songs better than Jillian and Ryan!. Let’s get social: follow your friends at Indy Now. Connect with us...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Murder on the Nickel Plate Express

Step back into the 1920s for dinner, music & mystery. Have you ever wanted to be Hercule Poirot minus the mustaches? This October you have your chance!. On Oct. 15 and 16, Main Street Productions is partnering with the Nickel Plate Express to bring you a murderous adventure where you ride the rails listening to the musical styles of the The Howlin’ Owls, enjoy dinner with the Graveyard Stompers, and help solve a crime.
ATLANTA, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
indianapolismonthly.com

Q&A With Angry Donkey’s Keltie Sullivan

When her legendary eponymous bistro Keltie’s in Westfield ended its decade-long run in 2012, chef Keltie Sullivan had no plans to open another sit-down restaurant. Instead, the Delphi native and multifaceted culinary professional with nearly four decades of experience turned her talents toward country clubs and catering, working for Carmel’s Bridgewater Club and Prairie View Golf Club while operating Keltie & Co. Catering. But lovers of her potpies and beggar’s purses can once again enjoy her fresh and flavorful take on Midwestern comfort food, now that she’s back in the kitchen at Michigantown’s homey bistro, Angry Donkey.
WESTFIELD, IN
FOX59

LA Fitness Keystone Avenue location closing, members not notified

INDIANAPOLIS — FOX59 received a viewer tip Wednesday afternoon about LA Fitness on Keystone Ave. closing August 27 without informing their members. The viewer also claimed they are still continuing to sell memberships regardless of the closing. After viewing this tip, we decided to give LA Fitness a call. When they picked up we asked […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Tickets on sale now: Indiana Conference for Women

INDIANAPOLIS — Melissa St. John a board member of the Indiana Conference for Women stopped by the studio to share with Jillian and Ryan what women can except at this year’s conference. The Indiana Conference for Women returns for its 11th year on November 1st at the JW Marriott.
Fox 59

Animal Protection League in Anderson needs adopters

INDIANAPOLIS — This is Brooke, a sweet little 8-month-old pup who’s looking for a home. She’s one of many pets up for adoption at The Animal Protection League of Indiana in Anderson. The shelter is full of dogs and cats right now, so there’s a huge need for adopters.
ANDERSON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy