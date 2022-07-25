Dr. Donut’s orders: Pair these flavored coffees with these sweet treats

MUNCH George Katris of Lincoln Square Pancake House fame only opened The Med in May, but the outside deck is regularly packed, even on weekdays. The menu showcasing family recipes is traditional Greek, with a few Italian favorites sprinkled in. Try the avgolemono (a hearty lemon-chicken soup), dolmades (grape leaves house-stuffed with ground beef and rice), or savory Greek fries as a starter. What’s the one thing that the familiar Athenian Greek salad has that the chunky Village Greek salad doesn’t? Lettuce. 5614 E. Washington St., 317-550-2512, themedindy.com.
