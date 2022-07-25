Water rescue underway at Hagg Lake

The Washington County Sheriff's Office is responding and has Boat Ramp A closed Monday afternoon, July 25.

A water rescue is underway at Henry Hagg Lake after a man went under the water and did not resurface, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said.

The incident happened Monday afternoon, July 25. Boat Ramp A at Hagg Lake is closed at this time and boaters are asked to avoid the area.

No other information is available at this time. KOIN 6 News has a crew on the way and will have more details as soon as possible.

