Washington County, OR

Water rescue underway at Hagg Lake

By Tim Steele/KOIN 6 News
Forest Grove News Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WH7OC_0gsaJa6W00 The Washington County Sheriff's Office is responding and has Boat Ramp A closed Monday afternoon, July 25.

A water rescue is underway at Henry Hagg Lake after a man went under the water and did not resurface, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said.

The incident happened Monday afternoon, July 25. Boat Ramp A at Hagg Lake is closed at this time and boaters are asked to avoid the area.

No other information is available at this time. KOIN 6 News has a crew on the way and will have more details as soon as possible.

Editor's note: This story originally appeared on the website of KOIN 6 News , Pamplin Media Group's news partner.

Comments / 1

