After the success of his Dead End mixtape earlier this year, South London singer/rapper Len is back with visuals for his new single “Solace”. Co-produced by Len and Blocco Beatz, the instrumental takes cues from jungle, Black UK dance music of the past, to create something wholly in the present: from the atmospheric synths to the constant pulse of the bass, Len’s signature airy vocals effortlessly glides over the beat for the win. “‘Solace’ is about the sticky position of knowing someone isn’t good for you, yet feeling like you can’t leave,” Len tells us. “It’s about feeling like your happiness is drained to the point you’re clinging onto good memories to fool yourself that things are okay.”

