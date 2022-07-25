Portland's best swimming holes to beat the heat this week

Portland Parks and Rec OK's Willamette River swimming, so Portlanders can cool down as temperatures soar.

Portland's Parks and Recreation has approved six safe swimming holes for use during this week's expected heatwave. The swimming holes, called "water access locations," by the city, are considered safer than notorious drowning spots such as Kelly Point Park and the Sandy River, or the still highly polluted Willamette Cove and the Gasco site near St. Johns.

The six locations are:

• Poet's Beach , 2045 S. River Parkway

• Eastbank Crescent Beach (known in the community as Audrey McCall Beach , on the East side of the Willamette River, just south of Hawthorne Bridge along the Eastbank Esplanade.

• Tom McCall Bowl Beach , 98 S.W. Naito Parkway

• Sellwood Riverfront Park , 1221 S.E. Oaks Park Way

• Cathedral Park , North Edison Street and Pittsburg Avenue

• Kevin Duckworth Dock , Eastbank Esplanade, just north of the Burnside Bridge

Willie Levenson, Ringleader of the Human Access Project which promotes swimming and leisure in the Willamette River, praised the announcement.

"When Human Access Project started, Parks and Rec had no interest in anything to do with the Willamette River and now they are endorsing these spots and listing them on their website," Levenson said. "That's turned the corner culturally, normalizing swimming and breaking down the culture of Parks."

Other approved places to cool off include several swimming locations , fountains and public swimming pools .