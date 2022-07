Is this what my kid felt like when her LED light strips came in the mail? Because I'm pretty excited about this!. Starting tonight, Friday, July 22 the I-74 Bridge will be testing the new lighting setup to make sure barge captains and the crew will be able to navigate without issue. The bridge will be lit up with different lighting "scenes" each night for approximately 30 days.

BETTENDORF, IA ・ 6 DAYS AGO