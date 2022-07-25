ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Don't Miss Theresa Caputo

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon’t Miss Theresa Caputo (The Long Island...

WLWT 5

Kenwood Theatre closing Friday after 12 years of business

CINCINNATI — Kenwood Theatre is closing after 12 years of business. The theater will close Friday, according to a statement from Theatre Management Corporation. Watch the latest headlines from WLWT in the video player above. The owner of the building came to an agreement to close the business. The...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

The Pup Relief Tour gives back to neighbors in need

CINCINNATI — The six-city pup relief tour brought its free grooming services here to Cincinnati. The two-day pop-up event was hosted at the Wesley Chapel Mission Center in Over-The-Rhine. The initiative was founded in New York City in 2020 to help pet owners who are experiencing hardships during difficult times.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati, OH
American Idol winner to perform at Fort Thomas festival

Lawrence County native and American Idol winner Noah Thompson will perform at this year’s Merchants & Music festival in Fort Thomas. Thompson, of Louisa, Kentucky, is scheduled to perform on Saturday, Sept. 24 on the Amphitheater Stage at 7:30 p.m. He’ll be opening for Dylan Scott. The outdoor...
FORT THOMAS, KY
Cincinnati CityBeat

12 Things To Do in Cincinnati This Weekend (July 29-31)

If you gotta get your goetta, you now have two full weekends to indulge in the Queen City's favorite meaty mixture at this year's Glier's Goettafest. Held July 28-31 and Aug. 4-7 at Newport's Festival Park, this annual celebration of all things goetta features eight full days of insane eats, cold beer, live music, kid-friendly games and the world's only goetta vending machine. Gorge on more than 50 different sweet and savory goetta-infused dishes ranging from goetta nachos and deep-fried goetta cheese coneys to goetta brownies and a goetta donut sandwich. 5-11 p.m. July 29; noon-11 p.m. July 30; noon-9 p.m. July 31. Additional dates Aug. 4-7. Free admission. Newport's Festival Park, Newport on the Levee, goettafest.com. Read CityBeat's story for everything you can eat at Goettafest.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

A look at just a few items available at Glier's Goettafest

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - One of the Tri-State's most beloved festivals begins July 28. Kerry Schall from Glier's Goettafest shares a preview along with Kelli Bonoma from Mia Bella's. And Aleah Hordges gets her first taste of goetta. Schall also put out the call for volunteers to help with the games...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Bibi birth watch: Famous hippo momma 'doing well' as she nears end of her pregnancy

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Zoo's famous hippo momma is nearing the end of her pregnancy. This will be the second baby for Bibi, who is already mom to hippo sensation Fiona. Bibi is due in mid-August. Zoo officials said for hippos, the birth could be 30 days before or after the estimated due date. So the zoo was put on birth watch earlier this month for Bibi.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati restaurateur goes for vacation vibes at Milford eatery

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati restaurateur has just opened his latest eatery, a family-friendly restaurant on the border of Old Milford and Terrace Park meant to evoke the feeling of being on vacation. Joe Creighton opened Covalt Station at 222 Wooster Pike on July 20. Creighton is best...
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

4937 Ralphh Ave 3rd

1 bedroom 1 bath, 3rd floor in covedale garden dis - Property Id: 622442. Nice quite area in a 3 family unit on the 3rd floor 1 bedrooms and one bath. Ideal for single or couple. Front room is bed, middle is a tv room, then kitchen with dine in area, then bath.. driveway parking and street. trash is included. $650.00 call 513-275-8673 Please leave message or email. **********Please do not apply if you do not meet the requirements*************
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Adopt-a-Pet: Opal is as sweet as can be!

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - When it comes to man's best friend, Opal is as friendly as they come!. She's a very small, and very sweet dog. Opal absolutely loves being around people, but is also relaxed around other dogs. For more information, or to fill out an application, go to the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Habitat for Humanity gifts single mom of two a new home in Evanston

CINCINNATI — A house in the Evanston area is being built with a lot of love. Habitat for Humanity has gifted a mother of two her forever home. Biensant Avant bought her first house through Habitat for Humanity's homeownership program. It offers families with limited finances a chance to...
EVANSTON, IL
WLWT 5

Cincinnati Music Festival returns with big names, highlighting local talent

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Music Festival is back!. After a two-year hiatus, the festival has already sold nearly 90,000 tickets. This weekend the Queen City will welcome back some of the best performers in the world, while also highlighting some of the local talent we have here. The party...
5 reasons you can't miss the Hamilton County Fair in August

THURSDAY: 4 p.m. - 11 p.m. SATURDAY: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. SUNDAY: 12 p.m. - 10 p.m. Here are five reasons you'll want to make it to the Hamilton County Fair this year:. The entire family can enjoy bands and live music provided by Hutch Down Records, plus there's Ascend Pro Wrestling all week and an arts and crafts exhibition. You can also have some fun on exhilarating fair rides, which are included in the price of admission.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
cincinnatimagazine.com

Farmers' Markets to Visit this Summer

Check items off of your grocery list surrounded by community, sunshine and live music at these local farmers’ markets. Inspired by sustainability, nutrition, and humanity, these vendors will brighten your day and your pantry. This market on wheels brings a new level of accessibility to fresh food. For neighborhoods...
LOVELAND, OH
Alina Andras

5 amazing steakhouses in Ohio

If your favorite thing to order when you go out is a good steak, then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about: five amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely make time to visit if you want to see what a good steak tastes like.
OHIO STATE
WKRC

Loud mystery sound caused chaos on Fountain Square

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A loud noise that sounded like a gunshot caused chaos around Fountain Square Saturday night. Police are still trying to determine what happened. The sound was initially reported as a shooting shortly after 11 p.m. on July 23. Several Cincinnati Police officers were West Fifth Street between...
CINCINNATI, OH

