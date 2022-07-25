ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palomar Holdings, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call

LA JOLLA, Calif. , July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLMR) (the “Company”) today announced that it will release its second quarter 2022 results after the market close on. Wednesday, August 3, 2022. , and will host a conference call at. 12:00 p.m....

