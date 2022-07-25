Studies from National Health Insurance Service Ilsan Hospital Reveal New Findings on Heart Attack (Which one to do first?: a case report of simultaneous acute ischemic stroke and myocardial infarction): Heart Disorders and Diseases – Heart Attack
-- Investigators publish new report on heart attack. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Although there are common risk factors for acute ischemic stroke and myocardial infarction, simultaneous onset of both diseases is uncommon. Here, we present a case of acute cerebral infarction with concurrent...insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0