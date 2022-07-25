ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

BEARS SUPERSTAR HOLDING OUT OF TRAINING CAMP

letsbeardown.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIan Rapoport reported that Bears All-Pro LB Roquan Smith will not be participating in training camp when veteran report tomorrow, sources say, because of his contract situation. Smith has not yet received an offer he would remotely consider, thus he'll wait. Here was Bears'...

www.letsbeardown.com

The Spun

Colts Sign 2 New Wide Receivers Before Training Camp

The Indianapolis Colts added a pair of new wide receivers on Tuesday, one day before the start of training camp. Indianapolis signed Isaiah Ford and John Hurst and released wide receiver Kekoa Crawford and defensive tackle Caeveon Patton in corresponding moves, according to Nate Atkins of the Indianapolis Star. Hurst...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Sports

Camp notes, 7/28: Defense has a day and lets offense know it

ASHBURN — Montez Sweat doesn't appreciate being blocked by anything other than an offensive tackle and, on Thursday, he reminded the Commanders' offense about that. "Don't send no tight end over!" Sweat yelled loud enough that you at home might've heard it after one rep in which he got into quarterback Carson Wentz's face. Clearly, he was insulted by the lack of attention he was given on the edge.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here were the Chiefs' starters on the first day of training camp

The Kansas City Chiefs officially completed their first full training camp practice of the season on Wednesday. Reporters and fans in attendance got their first look at the starting lineup for the team on both sides of the ball. This is only the first iteration of the starting lineup for Andy Reid’s team, which will change and evolve throughout the course of training camp. Injuries, players returning from injury and new additions will likely lead to changes to that starting lineup. That said, this gives us a good indication of the current pecking order in Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Patriots host five players for workouts ahead of training camp

The New England Patriots are doing their due diligence with training camp set to begin this week. ESPN's Mike Reiss reports the team hosted five free agents for workouts on Monday. Wide receivers Derrick Dillon, Terry Godwin, Andrew Jamiel and Cinque Sweeting were in Foxboro along with tight end La'Michael Pettway.
NFL
The Associated Press

Titans report for camp healthy, playoff loss left in past

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — All that matters to the Tennessee Titans is having a healthy Derrick Henry, a driven Ryan Tannehill and one of the NFL’s best defenses back essentially intact to chase a third straight AFC South title. Earning the AFC’s No. 1 seed last season despite using an NFL-record 91 players means absolutely nothing now. “If you don’t play well in this league, you’re going to lose,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Tuesday as veterans reported for training camp. “And if you play well, you have a chance to win. We all know that. We’ve moved on just like everyone else has.” The Titans certainly didn’t stick with the roster that ended the season with a divisional loss to Cincinnati.
NASHVILLE, TN
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears head coach Dave Wannstedt attends training camp

A former head coach is in the building. Dave Wannstedt, former head coach of the Chicago Bears from 1993-98, was present at Halas Hall for Thursday's practice during training camp. Wannstedt coached at several universities before serving as the defensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys, the head coach of the...
CHICAGO, IL
AllLions

Detroit Lions Training Camp Primer

The Detroit Lions begin training camp Wednesday, and the Honolulu Blue Kool-Aid is flowing. It is optimism season, yet Detroit general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell appear to have their team on the right track. In saying that, it’s not difficult to improve on only a three-win season.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Broncos' Pre-Training Camp 53-Man Roster Projection

The Denver Broncos kick off training camp on Wednesday, July 27. The roster and practice squad will soon begin to take shape. There are several roster battles set to explode this week. Many starting jobs are up for grabs. Who emerges victorious in these competitions across the roster?. On the...
DENVER, CO
Cincy Jungle

Bengals training camp Day 1 recap

So much has happened in just the last two days for the Bengals. But the grind of training camp has begun, and there’s much to discuss. Before taking the field, Zac Taylor had to address the news from yesterday. Taylor did confirm quarterback Joe Burrow underwent an appendectomy. Burrow felt discomfort with his stomach earlier in the week, but his appendix did not burst, so it was not emergency surgery and it was successful.
CINCINNATI, OH

