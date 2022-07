ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A time capsule has been discovered following the massive fire in January at the Masonic Temple in Zanesville. The Mayor’s office along with some community organizations are planning to host a fundraising dinner this Saturday to coincide with the opening of the time capsule. The optional black-tie event will be held at the Zane State College Campus Center with all proceeds from the event going towards the rebuilding of a new Masonic Temple. Tickets and sponsorships for the event are still available. Individual tickets are 100 dollars per person and sponsorship packages begin at 300 dollars.

ZANESVILLE, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO