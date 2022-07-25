ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The 'Gordy's Home!' Sitcom From 'Nope,' Explained

By Quinci LeGardye
Marie Claire US
Marie Claire US
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D7uYJ_0gsZ9rcH00

Jordan Peele's third movie Nope premiered in theaters last Friday, and it's already taken over both the box office and the internet. This time around, the acclaimed filmmaker has created a thrilling flick pitting brother-sister horse trainers (played by Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer) against a mysterious UFO. While the alien encounter is the throughline of the film, the most terrifying sequence of Nope actually involves Steven Yeun's Ricky "Jupe" Park, a fake '90s sitcom, and a mysterious chimp.

The Gordy's Home! incident is a huge part of Nope , so much that Peele dropped the fake series' opening credits on Twitter during the film's opening weekend. It also has huge thematic connections to the alien, and the movie's overall theme of modern spectacle culture. Read on for our breakdown of the attack.

See more

What is 'Gordy's Home!'?

In the Nope universe, Gordy's Home! is the in-universe sitcom that former child star Jupe appeared in, following his breakout role in the film Kid Sheriff . (He now runs Jupiter's Claim , a Western theme park based on the film.) Per the opening credits (seen above), the show seems to be about a chimp who went to space and now lives with a female astronaut and her family, becoming best friends with Jupe's character. The clips show a bumbling dad, a mom who balances cooking and cleaning with working as a literal astronaut(!), a teen daughter, and a skateboarding son who spends nights gazing at the stars with Gordy. (For those wondering, the theme song is Gowan’s 1985 jingle "(You’re a) Strange Animal.")

What happened on the 'Gordy's Home!' set?

The short-lived sitcom was abruptly cancelled after an incident that became infamous, spawning a Mad magazine cover and an SNL sketch staring Chris Kattan as Gordy. As we see in Nope , the chimp playing Gordy became violent while the show was filming a birthday episode (a bunch of balloons were released and eventually popped, with the loud noises setting the chimp off). The cast members were brutally mauled during the attack, with only Jupe getting out unscathed. Years later, the theme park owner maintains a hidden room full of memorabilia, and charges for fans to see (or spend the night among) the souvenirs.

Nope shows the attack twice, once as the film's opening scene and again around halfway through. In the second sequence, we learn that we've been seeing the attack from Jupe's point of view, as he hides under the table we see in the opening credits. The table also has a sheer table cloth draping over the side, so Jupe doesn't look straight at the chimp as it turns toward him. As the chimp approaches Jupe, instead of attacking the actor, it gives him an exploding fist bump, which was their trademark greeting on the show. (The chimp is then shot, ending the attack.)

What happens at Jupiter's Claim?

Throughout the film, Jupe has been planning a new attraction at Jupiter's Claim, the Star Lasso Experience. At the show's debut, we learn that the former child star has also taken notice of the alien hiding in the clouds above Agua Dulce. He tells the crowd that he's been luring in (a.k.a. feeding) the alien with the horses he bought from OJ (Kaluuya) after his father's death. Jupe believes that he's made a connection with the alien, and he plans to lure it out with the horse Lucky to show the crowd and, we assume, become famous again.

It immediately becomes clear that Jupe was wrong about whatever peaceful connection he thought he'd made with the alien (which OJ and Emerald (Palmer) nickname Jean Jacket). When Lucky refuses to leave the glass enclosure and get sucked into the sky from afar, Jean Jacket comes right up to Jupiter's Claim. At one point in the film, we learn that the alien spares people who do not look directly at it, possibly seeing direct eyesight as antagonistic. When it descends on the crowd, all looking up in awe at the spectacle, Jean Jacket responds by sucking them all up into its throat (chamber? esophagus?). Jupe, his family, and the park goers are stuck screaming as Jean Jacket flies over to the Haywoods' home, where the screaming stops and blood flows out of the alien like rainfall.

How does 'Gordy's Home!' connect to the alien?

Gordy's attack and the UFO-shaped creature are the two spectacles of the film, a important term which is first mentioned in its Biblical epigraph: "I will cast abominable filth upon you, make you vile, and make you a spectacle" (Nahum 3:6). The films' Hollywood-adjacent characters want to exploit both of the non-humans and receive fame/infamy and fortune. Everyone from OJ and Emerald, to cinematographer Antlers (Michael Wincott), to the TMZ cameraman wants to capture Jean Jacket on film and sell the image. Jupe has been profiting from Gordy for years, either through notoriety or actual money at his little museum.

It's also clear that Jupe at least subconsciously thought he hadn't been mauled by Gordy because he formed some sort of connection with the chimp. The Star Lasso Experience was his attempt to recreate Gordy's Home! on a larger scale, and live off that fame like he's been using Jupiter's Claim to suck out whatever notoriety he had from Kid Sheriff. He obviously hasn't fully processed the 1997 incident (hence describing it to OJ and Emerald through the SNL sketch), so he never realized the more likely reason why he was spared: he didn't look Gordy in the eye.

In classic Peele fashion, there's also a huge visual clue linking Jean Jacket and Gordy in Jupe's mind. Earlier in the film, OJ encounters a group of "aliens" hiding in the horses' barn, who turn out to be Jupe's kids in costumes. He later sells the costumes and other merch, which are based on what he assumes the aliens, which he names "the Viewers" to look like. (He hasn't realized that Jean Jacket isn't a UFO containing aliens but one big alien.) Jupe's "Viewers" have furry, upright bodies, that could be called ape-like. In an even cooler detail a fan spotted on Twitter, the heads of the costumes look an awful lot like the cameras from the Gordy's Home! set .

Did an incident like 'Gordy's Home!' happen in real life?

So far Internet sleuths haven't found a record of a chimpanzee attack on a TV or film production set. However, there is a notorious incident of a chimp that was raised in a home and later mauled a woman. Per the LA Times , Travis the chimpanzee was sold to Connecticut couple Sandra and Jerome Herold in 1995, and the couple raised him to "wear clothes, drink wine, eat at the dinner table and sleep in bed with them."

In 2009, Travis mauled the Herolds' family friend Charla Nash in a shocking attack that may have been triggered by Nash holding a red Elmo doll. Nash was blinded and her face, nose, lips and hands were severely injured. In Nope , we also learn that Jupe's co-star Mary Jo Elliot survived the Gordy's Home! attack and sustained similar facial injuries. (She's the disfigured face shown briefly in the trailer.) Later in 2009, Nash made an appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show , and wore a similar veil as seen on Mary Jo.

What about that standing shoe?

There's one detail of the second Gordy's Home! sequence that's ripe for fan theories. In the scene remembered by Jupe, he zeroes in on one of Mary Jo's tennis shoes, which is mysteriously standing upright next to her mangled body. He even kept the shoe over the years, as it shows up in his little museum. The physics-defying shoe isn't mentioned or seen again after the second Gordy scene, so there's a question of why that specific, gravity-defying shot made it into Nope .

Here's two interesting possible takes. First, the shoe standing upright defies science, meaning aliens could be involved, meaning Gordy had an encounter with aliens at some point and that factored into him snapping. This is mostly a cool sci-fi shot in the dark; the character Gordy went to space but we know nothing about the chimp playing him, not even if he had a separate name. It definitely falls in line with the people who are theorizing that the government knew about Jean Jacket, either through covering up the deaths (Agua Dulce being a blur on Google Maps and the Jupiter's Claim disappearance getting blamed on a flash flood) or releasing Jean Jacket into the desert to feed.

A second take is that Jupe's memory isn't reliable. The Gordy sequences are seen mostly through Jupe's eyes, and the shoe is specifically shown through his point of view. We could be seeing that he misremembered the shoe standing upright, and later claimed the shoe as some sort of token. If that's true, he could also have misremembered Gordy giving him the fist bump. It would be a heart-wrenching twist, that there was never actually a moment where Gordy "spared" him, and whatever meaning he gave to the incident, subconscious or not, came from a false memory.

Again, these are total fan theories, but if the second one happens to be right, Peele can feel free to let us know in some way. In the meantime, I'll be headed back to the theater to find more Easter eggs.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

When Will Jordan Peele's "Nope" Be Available to Stream?

Filmmaker Jordan Peele made his directorial debut with "Get Out" in 2017, cementing himself instantly as one of Hollywood's current best directors of horror thrillers. "Get Out" was followed by "Us" in 2019, which also did not disappoint. Experimental, thought-provoking, and perfectly eerie, Peele's films continue to garner acclaim from both critics and audiences, and his latest film, "Nope," is no different.
MOVIES
UPI News

Movie review: 'Nope' is Jordan Peele's first no-no

LOS ANGELES, July 20 (UPI) -- Nope, in theaters Friday, is writer/director Jordan Peele's first misstep as a filmmaker. It is a singular artistic misstep though, not a compromised vision. In the horror movie, Otis Haywood Sr. (Keith David) dies suddenly when debris from a plane falls from the sky....
LOS ANGELES, CA
IndieWire

Jordan Peele Releases ‘Nope’ Extra Footage Featuring Chaotic Chimp Intro for ‘Gordy’s Home’ Sitcom

Click here to read the full article. [Editor’s note: The following story contains spoilers for “Nope.”] Writer-director Jordan Peele just peeled back one more layer of his alien blockbuster “Nope.” Over the weekend, the Oscar winner took to Twitter to share the full scrapped intro to the fictional “Gordy’s Home!” sitcom that starred Ricky “Jupe” Park, portrayed by Jacob Kim and later Steven Yuen in the film, alongside a key chimpanzee star. The clip is styled to look as if it’s straight off a VHS recording, and it uses the opening credits for “Gordy’s Home!” to a pivotal plot point for Peele’s film,...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Nope’ Director Jordan Peele Shares a Deeper Look at ‘Gordy’s Home!’ With Chimp Sitcom’s Opening Credits

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: This piece contains spoilers for Jordan Peele’s “Nope,” which is now playing in theaters. Jordan Peele is flexing his world-building for “Nope.” On Sunday morning, the writer-director’s social media accounts shared the opening credits to “Gordy’s Home!,” the fictional chimpanzee-centric ’90s sitcom that starred a younger version of Steven Yeun’s “Nope” character. Within the world of “Nope,” “Gordy’s Home!” stars Ricky “Jupe” Park, portrayed by Jacob Kim in flashbacks in the thriller. Yeun plays Jupe in the film’s main narrative, portraying the former child actor as a traumatized man who sees the world...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
Parade

From 'Footloose' to 'Mystic River,' 'Parade' Picks Kevin Bacon's 15 Best Roles

Kevin Bacon has accrued more than 100 movie and TV credits since 1978. Here are some of our favorite highlights. National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978) Bacon was a 19-year-old acting school student when he got cast as fraternity pledge Chip Diller in the raucous comedy. Chip was a prudish outcast; Bacon admits that he too didn’t quite fit in with boisterous costars John Belushi and Bruce McGill on the Oregon set.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Kaluuya
Person
Steven Yeun
Person
Jordan Peele
Person
Michael Wincott
Person
Keke Palmer
Variety

‘The Whale’ First Look: Brendan Fraser Transforms Into a 600-Pound Man in Darren Aronofsky’s New Film

Let the Brendan Fraser comeback begin. A24 has released a first look at Darren Aronofsky’s upcoming drama “The Whale,” in which Fraser stars as a man living with obesity who struggles to reconnect with his 17-year-old daughter. The film is Aronofsky’s first directorial effort since “mother!” divided critics and moviegoers. The first look at “The Whale” arrived after confirmation that the movie will have its world premiere at the 2022 Venice Film Festival.
MOVIES
The Week

Jordan Peele's scores biggest debut for an original film since 2019

Audiences are saying yup to Jordan Peele's Nope. The horror director's third film had a solid debut at the domestic box office, grossing $44 million. That was on the lower end of expectations, but it was enough to give Nope the biggest opening for an original studio film in over three years, as The Hollywood Reporter noted. The last original movie to have a bigger debut was Peele's own Us, which opened to $71 million in March 2019.
MOVIES
Collider

Playing a Normal Guy In 'The World According to Garp' Was Robin Williams' Biggest Challenge

Robin Williams is one of the greatest comedians, actors, and personalities of all-time. Williams is one of the rare performers who has never not been memorable; even in his worst films, it’s unlikely that you will forget what Williams contributed. Of course, Williams’ unprecedented career as a standup made him a comedy titan. Listing out Williams’ string of classic comedies would be laborious, because he successfully found a new audience with each generation of film fans.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sitcom#Tennis Shoes
theplaylist.net

‘A Different Man’: Take A Look At Sebastian Stan’s Stunning Transformation For The New A24 Film

Sebastian Stan made a splash in the indie film pool earlier this year as a man with peculiar appetites in “Fresh.” Mimi Cave‘s debut polarized audiences at Sundance in January, then Hulu subscribers on March 4. However, Stan must have loved the experience on “Fresh,” as he’s acting in not one but two upcoming A24 films. That’s quite a change of pace for the Winter Soldier after so many Marvel appearances.
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

Jordan Peele Posts ‘Gordy’s Home!’ Intro From ‘Nope’

The following post contains minor spoilers for Nope. Jordan Peele recently took to Twitter to post the entirety of the intro to Gordy's Home! If you saw Nope, you likely connected some of the parallels from the fictional Gordy's Home! sitcom to the situation with Jean Jacket. If you weren’t paying a lot of attention, you might think it was just there in the opening sequence to provide some early horror in a movie that starts slowly. That's not quite the case though, and upon seeing the whole clip, it becomes clear that there’s much more going on here.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
TVLine

Reboot Lands Fall Release Date at Hulu — Plus, Get a First Look at Sitcom Satire

Click here to read the full article. Reboot, Hulu’s forthcoming comedy from Modern Family’s Steve Levitan, officially has a premiere date. Mark your calendars: The first two episodes arrive Tuesday, Sept. 20 with new episodes streaming weekly after that. The streamer also released first-look photos from the series, which you can check out below. Steeped in the irony of the television industry’s continued resolve to reboot hit shows from the past, the satire begins when Hulu reboots an early aughts family sitcom. With its dysfunctional cast forced back together, “they must deal with their unresolved issues in today’s fast-changing world,” per the...
TV SERIES
The Ringer

We Need to Talk About Gordy

It takes a grand imagination to think up a movie monster that’s never been seen before—and an even grander one to score your biggest scares without it. Jordan Peele does both in Nope. In a movie about a carnivorous amoeba of the sky, the scene that will truly leave audiences petrified and shaken is the one featuring a much more ordinary monster. We’re talking, of course, about Gordy the chimp.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two’ Adds ‘Mindhunter’ Star Holt McCallany

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Holt McCallany (Mindhunter) has signed on for a role in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two. He joins an ensemble led by Tom Cruise, which also includes Hayley Atwell, Shea Whigham and Pom Klementieff, as previously announced. Part Two is the eight title in a franchise of spy actioners centered on Cruise’s Impossible Missions Force agent Ethan Hunt, who with his team has embarked on assorted globe-trotting missions to avert global disaster. While the plot of the pic discussed as a potential franchise ender has thus far been kept under wraps, Christopher...
NFL
Marie Claire US

Marie Claire US

868
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fueling discovery of fashion, beauty and career, and delivering the social conscious journalism, Marie Claire US is a flagship brand in women’s lifestyle and is authentically committed to celebrating the richness and scope of women’s lives.

 https://www.marieclaire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy