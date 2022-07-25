ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Roller Champions is not cancelled, but Ubisoft is delaying the next season

By Andy Chalk
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nI6C4_0gsZ9kgQ00

Ubisoft has issued a formal denial of a rumor claiming that its free-to-play roller derby game Roller Champions will soon be cancelled, saying that it "fully supports" the game. However, it will delay the start of the next season while it works on new features and fixes aimed at addressing player concerns.

The rumor of Roller Champion's looming demise came from Jeff Grubb, who suggested during the XboxEra Podcast (via VGC ) that Roller Champions could be cancelled after its third season. But Ubisoft, which actually touted the success of Roller Champions in its most recent quarterly financial report, said it's not happening.

"Let's clear it out of the way first, Roller Champions isn't getting cancelled, and Ubisoft fully supports it," developer Ubisoft Montreal said on Twitter. "What the Roller Champions dev team is doing is making sure we focus on what our players have told us needs improvements, and that supersedes all other priorities."

To that end, Ubisoft is extending the current season, Disco Fever , in order to launch an update incorporating cross-invites (Roller Champions supports crossplay, but you can only invite friends to play if they're on the same platform as you) and, separately, "to solve the issues our players have voiced as irritants." Ubisoft said the cross-invites patch will include other fixes, but it will continue working on other improvements to the game after that, but before it begins a new season.

"As far as content is concerned, we can tell you that we've got exciting stuff planned for the next seasons," Ubisoft wrote. "We strongly believe, however, that before we release new content, we've got to do right by our players, hence why we are taking the time needed before we do."

See more

I played some Roller Champions back in May when it first went live, and I can't say it made much of an impression. The gameplay was simplistic, team dynamics in pickup games are effectively zero, and—I said it before and I'll say it again—it's just not violent enough. I expect a roller derby game to let me mess people up in fun and interesting ways, yet Roller Champions is soft and bloodless. Sure, you can knock people down, but can you run them into the rails and fold them up like a soft taco? No, you cannot.

Now this is roller derby:

And this, for the record, is Rollerball.

What made the blandness of Roller Champions even more surprising is that it had been delayed for two years prior to release. I'm glad Ubisoft isn't pulling the plug on it straight away—it deserves more than three months to establish itself—but I can't argue against the decision to put new content on hold while developers work on more basic issues, either.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
PC Gamer

Fixating on player counts and 'dead games' is making gaming worse

There was a time not so long ago that we knew definitively which games had sold the most copies. If you wanted to know how many people bought Splinter Cell vs. Kingdom Hearts in the fall of 2002, the numbers were right there (opens in new tab), provided by a market research company called the NPD that got its sales data directly from retail stores. Mathe-magic!
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Warhammer 40k: Darktide has been delayed to the end of fall

The grim darkness of the far future becomes slightly further away. Hotly anticipated cooperative shooter Warhammer 40,000: Darktide (opens in new tab) has been delayed. Fatshark's latest was supposed to release on September 13, but it's now scheduled for November 30, 2022. That will be the PC launch—the Xbox Series X|S launch will happen "shortly after PC, with a specific launch date to come."
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

MultiVersus confirms no more progress resets following open beta launch

Warner Bros also revealed that the free character roster will rotate every two weeks, with progress carrying across rotations. With the MultiVersus (opens in new tab) open beta now in full swing, Warner Bros has detailed how the free character rotation will work, and reassured players that there will be no further progress resets in the future.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Grubb
PC Gamer

Every WoW Classic server: How to pick the realm for you

Here's what you need to know about the different Burning Crusade and WoW Classic servers. WoW Burning Crusade Classic (opens in new tab): everything we know. WoW Classic race guide (opens in new tab): the best for your class. WoW Classic class guide (opens in new tab): choose wisely. WoW...
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

GTA 6 Is Reportedly Cleaning Up Its Act

The "Grand Theft Auto" series — and to a certain extent, Rockstar Games — has been in need of a change for quite a while. If recent reports prove to be accurate, it sounds like both the beloved action franchise and the company that puts it out are finally cleaning up their acts in surprising ways.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roller Champions#The Roller#Video Game#Roller Champion#Vgc
PC Gamer

Pilot mechs and farm crops in 'post-post-apocalyptic' Wild West action game Bounty Star

This town ain't big enough for the four of us (you, me, and the robots we are both riding.) Bounty hunting, farm management and… mecha piloting? That's the combo Annapurna and Dinogod's upcoming third-person shooter Bounty Star (opens in new tab) is looking to nail, with a classic story of redemption for an old soldier remixed with "highly customizable battle vehicles" set in the "post-post-apocalypse."
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Cities: Skylines has over $250 of DLC—what's worth buying?

Cities: Skylines has been filling the SimCity-shaped hole in our hearts for the better part of a decade now. And in true Paradox fashion, it's been supported with ten major expansions and a ton of smaller content packs since then. If you're brand new to Skylines, that can be an intimidating barrier to entry. But you really don't need some of these packs to have a full and flavorful experience.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Ubisoft
PC Gamer

Decline of Square Enix's Western studios was a 'train-wreck in slow motion', according to Eidos Montreal founder

Eidos Montreal's founder has described the decline of Square Enix's (opens in new tab) Western studios as a "train-wreck in slow motion". In an interview with GamesIndustry.biz (opens in new tab), Stephane D'Astous criticised Square Enix's dismissive approach toward Eidos Montreal (opens in new tab), as well as other Western studios like Crystal Dynamics, and speculated that its recent sale to Embracer Group was due to a purported acquisition of Square Enix by Sony.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

10K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy