ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kellogg, ID

Mildred 'Millie' Helen Savage, 97

Shoshone News Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMildred “Millie” Helen Savage, 97, of Kellogg, Idaho, passed away May 5, 2022, at Shoshone Medical Center in Kellogg. She was born Nov. 23, 1924, in Kellogg, Idaho. Millie was the daughter of Michael and Mary (Malkovich) Manolovich. Millie has lived in the Silver Valley all of...

shoshonenewspress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Shoshone News Press

Jail bookings: July 25-27

• Amanda Beth Sandall, 33, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho was arrested for violating her probation. • Haley Marie Brinkley, 27, of Kellogg, Idaho was arrested for failing to appear.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Shoshone News Press

Legals for July, 26 2022

CITY OF OSBURN LEGAL NOTICE OF HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN the Council of the City of Osburn will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, August 9th, 2022 at 5:30 pm, at the Osburn City Hall, 921 E Mullan Avenue, Osburn Idaho. Pursuant to Section 17.20.020F of the Municipal Code of the City of Osburn, The City has received a petition from Powder River Development Services, LLC, for a Special Use Permit to construct a Wireless Communications Facility north of Nuchols Road and on the Southeast corner of parcel no. RPC00000187300A in M-2 Heavy Industrial zone. Petition No.: S2022-1 Property Owner: Zanetti Bros., Inc. Address: TBD Nuchols Gulch Road, Osburn, Idaho 83849 Parcel: RPC00000187300A Requesting: To obtain a Special Use Permit to construct a Wireless Communications Facility to i clude a 100' x 100' fenced compound, with a 250' self-supported tower, a fiber hand hole, and an H-Frame for utilities. NOTICE IS FURTHER HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant to the requirements of Section 17.20.020F of the Municipal Code of the City of Osburn that the public hearing will enable all interested parties to then and there be heard on the said special use permit request as herein set forth above and to show cause, if any, why the aforesaid request should or should not be granted by the Council. Written testimony which is intended to be submitted for the public hearing should be received by the City Clerk no later than Thursday August 4th, 2022. Anyone requiring special assistance in order to attend the public hearing must call the City Clerk's office at least two (2) days prior to the public hearing. Dated this 20th day of July, 2022 Lisa Millard, CMC Municipal Clerk/Treasurer SNP LEGAL #4180 AD # 549171 JULY 26, 2022.
OSBURN, ID
Shoshone News Press

Walmart Wellness Day supports healthy communities

SMELTERVILLE — Taking control of your health can be an empowering journey, and taking a preventative stance is essential — and last weekend several local residents did just that at Walmart Wellness Day. Walmart Wellness Day takes place at more than 4,000 of the major chain’s stores across...
SMELTERVILLE, ID
Shoshone News Press

Let's make a deal

Negotiations between the Shoshone County Fire District No. 2 Commissioners and the West Shoshone County Firefighters IAFF L2034 carry on, as the two sides work to hammer out a new labor contract. Commissioners and union representatives met again last Wednesday during their regular scheduled meeting at the District No. 2 Firehouse in Kellogg and did see eye to eye on a couple outstanding issues, but remain at odds over two main points.
SHOSHONE COUNTY, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy