Mildred 'Millie' Helen Savage, 97

CITY OF OSBURN LEGAL NOTICE OF HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN the Council of the City of Osburn will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, August 9th, 2022 at 5:30 pm, at the Osburn City Hall, 921 E Mullan Avenue, Osburn Idaho. Pursuant to Section 17.20.020F of the Municipal Code of the City of Osburn, The City has received a petition from Powder River Development Services, LLC, for a Special Use Permit to construct a Wireless Communications Facility north of Nuchols Road and on the Southeast corner of parcel no. RPC00000187300A in M-2 Heavy Industrial zone. Petition No.: S2022-1 Property Owner: Zanetti Bros., Inc. Address: TBD Nuchols Gulch Road, Osburn, Idaho 83849 Parcel: RPC00000187300A Requesting: To obtain a Special Use Permit to construct a Wireless Communications Facility to i clude a 100' x 100' fenced compound, with a 250' self-supported tower, a fiber hand hole, and an H-Frame for utilities. NOTICE IS FURTHER HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant to the requirements of Section 17.20.020F of the Municipal Code of the City of Osburn that the public hearing will enable all interested parties to then and there be heard on the said special use permit request as herein set forth above and to show cause, if any, why the aforesaid request should or should not be granted by the Council. Written testimony which is intended to be submitted for the public hearing should be received by the City Clerk no later than Thursday August 4th, 2022. Anyone requiring special assistance in order to attend the public hearing must call the City Clerk's office at least two (2) days prior to the public hearing. Dated this 20th day of July, 2022 Lisa Millard, CMC Municipal Clerk/Treasurer SNP LEGAL #4180 AD # 549171 JULY 26, 2022.

