Fed Meeting Spurs Speculation About Rate Hikes, Recession Odds

By Alex Vuocolo
cheddar.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFederal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks to the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee, as he presents the Monetary Policy Report to the committee on Capitol Hill, on June 22, 2022, in Washington. With inflation raging at a four-decade high and the job market strong, the Fed is under pressure...

Cheddar News

Fed Commits to Biggest Back-to-Back Rate Hikes Since 1980s

The Federal Reserve has announced its biggest back-to-back interest rate hike since the 1980s. For the second time this year, the Fed tacked 75 basis points onto its benchmark rate, raising the target range to between 2.25 and 2.50 percent. This is the threshold for what is considered "neutral" monetary policy, and any future hikes will now be considered restrictive.In other words, this is arguably a watershed moment for the Fed in its fight to bring down inflation, and economists and investors are bracing for what comes next. There are three more Fed meetings scheduled for this year, and projections show...
americanmilitarynews.com

China sending troops and tanks to Russia

The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
The Associated Press

Biden hails economic bill amid signs of broad Dem support

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden hailed a nascent Democratic package of climate, health care and tax initiatives as “a giant step forward” for the country Thursday as congressional leaders began nailing down votes for a campaign-season bill they’ve cast as a boon for voters struggling with inflation. A day after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and conservative Sen. Joe Manchin stunned Washington by resurrecting components of a compromise many thought dead, early signs were encouraging for the party. After Schumer briefed Democratic senators on the 725-page measure, Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., said lawmakers’ reaction has been “uniformly positive.” And Reps. Tom Suozzi, D-N.Y., and Tom Malinowski, D-N.J., suggested they could back the measure even though it lacks higher federal tax deductions for state and local taxes that they’ve championed in the past. “We’re taking a giant step forward as a nation,” Biden said at the White House. In a message to lawmakers, he called it a compromise that was “the strongest bill you can pass” to address health care, climate, energy and families’ living costs. “Pass it, pass it for the American people.”
Jerome Powell
Janet Yellen
Elizabeth Warren
CBS News

U.S. stocks tumble over fears of another Fed rate hike

Investors and economists are bracing for another possible interest rate hike as the Federal Reserve is set to meet this week. Dion Rabouin, a reporter for the Wall Street Journal, joins CBS News to discuss what another hike could mean for the U.S. economy.
Los Angeles Times

U.S. stocks jump after Fed rate hike; tech shares surge

Technology companies led a broad rally for stocks on Wall Street on Wednesday as investors welcomed another interest rate increase by the Federal Reserve as a sign the central bank is ratcheting up its campaign to fight surging inflation. In a widely expected move, the central bank raised its key...
Reuters

Instant View: Fed hikes rates another 75 basis points

NEW YORK, July 27 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point on Wednesday in an effort to cool the most intense breakout of inflation since the 1980s, with "ongoing increases" in borrowing costs still ahead despite evidence of a slowing economy.
CNBC

Bitcoin jumps above $23,000 as it attempts another rally following Fed rate hike

Bitcoin rose above $23,000 late Wednesday, following stocks higher after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates but suggested the pace of hikes could slow. The world's largest cryptocurrency has been trading within a range of between $20,000 to just over $24,000 since mid-June after a brutal crash this year wiped off 50% of its value.
Benzinga

Stocks Rally As Fed Chair Powell Coos Like A Dove

(Wednesday Market Close) The Federal Open Market Committee announced that it would raise the overnight rate by 75 basis points, in line with market expectations. The committee expects to have further hikes in the future as it remains focused on its goal to get inflation back down to 2% annually.
UPI News

Fed hikes interest rates .75% again, says U.S. not in recession

July 27 (UPI) -- The Federal Reserve on Wednesday ordered another 0.75% interest rate hike amid increasing pressure to control high-running inflation that's making essential items more expensive for Americans. "I do not think the U.S. is currently in a recession," Fed Chair Jerome Powell told reporters Wednesday. "The reason...
