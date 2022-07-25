Fed Meeting Spurs Speculation About Rate Hikes, Recession Odds
By Alex Vuocolo
cheddar.com
3 days ago
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks to the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee, as he presents the Monetary Policy Report to the committee on Capitol Hill, on June 22, 2022, in Washington. With inflation raging at a four-decade high and the job market strong, the Fed is under pressure...
Traders are betting the Federal Reserve could raise its target fed funds rate by 1 percentage point at its July 26-27 meeting. After June's super hot consumer price index, market expectations began to climb and they went even higher after the Bank of Canada raised its rate by 1 point.
The Federal Reserve has announced its biggest back-to-back interest rate hike since the 1980s. For the second time this year, the Fed tacked 75 basis points onto its benchmark rate, raising the target range to between 2.25 and 2.50 percent. This is the threshold for what is considered "neutral" monetary policy, and any future hikes will now be considered restrictive.In other words, this is arguably a watershed moment for the Fed in its fight to bring down inflation, and economists and investors are bracing for what comes next. There are three more Fed meetings scheduled for this year, and projections show...
Prices for goods in the U.S. are expected to continue rising through 2023. The Federal Reserve waited too long to respond to early signals of inflation, according to independent economists and outside policymakers. The central bank is correcting the course by raising its interest rate targets at the fastest pace...
Investors and economists are bracing for another possible interest rate hike as the Federal Reserve is set to meet this week. Dion Rabouin, a reporter for the Wall Street Journal, joins CBS News to discuss what another hike could mean for the U.S. economy.
Technology companies led a broad rally for stocks on Wall Street on Wednesday as investors welcomed another interest rate increase by the Federal Reserve as a sign the central bank is ratcheting up its campaign to fight surging inflation. In a widely expected move, the central bank raised its key...
Bitcoin rose above $23,000 late Wednesday, following stocks higher after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates but suggested the pace of hikes could slow. The world's largest cryptocurrency has been trading within a range of between $20,000 to just over $24,000 since mid-June after a brutal crash this year wiped off 50% of its value.
LONDON/NEW YORK, July 25 (Reuters) - Futures contracts tied to the Federal Reserve's policy rate showed on Monday that benchmark U.S. interest rates will peak in January 2023, earlier than the February reading they gave last week.
