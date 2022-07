Los Angeles is home to multi-million-dollar mansions, custom-made cars worth more than small islands, and, now, crippling gas prices. But there are some ways to enjoy this bustling coastal paradise that won’t bankrupt you; they’ll merely require a little planning. So if you’re just saving up for your next avocado toast or those mounting parking tickets, browse this list of free things to do in LA. Just like traffic, hiking in L.A. is an unavoidable part of life, and the best way to motivate yourself is with a refreshing reward at the end of it. From icy mountain pools to inviting hot springs, here are all the swimming spots you can cool off in for free.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO