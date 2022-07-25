ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

Can You Eat Raw Potatoes?

By Carrie Madormo, RN
Taste Of Home
Taste Of Home
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt doesn’t get much healthier than a plate of raw fruits and vegetables. But does that hold true for every piece of produce? Some raw foods aren’t safe (or appetizing) to eat. Most of us can’t get enough of starchy potato recipes, but what if we’re short on time? It is...

www.tasteofhome.com

Comments / 31

imretired
2d ago

Absolutely can! Been eating raw potatoes for years. Slice them up with a little salt and pepper they make a good snack

Reply(3)
19
Jenn Pietrzak-Schwing
2d ago

I grew up in a potato farm.I eat raw potatoes all the time!I even like raw French fries.Even my kids do it.

Reply(1)
8
Debbie Burtwell
2d ago

Yes, You Can. Just a "LITTLE SALT." Not good everyday though. "MODERATION." 🤗💕🥰

Reply
7
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raw Foods#Potato#Baked Potatoes#Bacteria#Food Drink
Popculture

Lay's Potato Chips Recalled

Consumers are being advised not to eat certain Lay's potato chips after they were found to pose a serious health risk. 1 Finger Pty Ltd. on July 3 recalled a total of four Lay's potato chips varieties due to undeclared allergens. The products may contain milk, wheat, or soy, which was not listed on the label, meaning the chips pose a potentially life-threatening risk to consumers with allergies.
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
shefinds

Costco Is Bringing Back A Discontinued Bakery Item–And The Internet Can’t Handle It

Is there anything worse than your favorite item being pulled from a store or restaurant menu? Whether it’s a limited edition flavor of potato chips on the shelves of your go-to grocery store or a seasonal drink at your favorite coffee chain, nothing can replace the hole that’s left in your heart when these must-haves become unavailable—but that just makes their return twice as sweet! That’s exactly the type of joy Costco shoppers are experiencing now that the beloved 68-ounce Key Lime Pies are back. Hallelujah!
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
outsidemagazine

I Have Been Frying Eggs Wrong My Entire Life

Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. One of my greatest sources of wonder in life: At every breakfast joint I’ve ever patronized, there is a person working...
FOOD & DRINKS
LIVESTRONG.com

How Bad Is It Really to Eat Shrimp?

How Bad Is It Really? sets the record straight on all the habits and behaviors you’ve heard might be unhealthy. Believe it or not, shrimp is the most-eaten seafood in the United States, per the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries. Despite its popularity, there are a few reasons...
FDA
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The One Processed Meat You Have To Stop Buying ASAP

This post has been updated since it was originally published on February 6, 2022. Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women, according to the CDC? Heart related health issues are unfortunately very common in the United States. While things like genetics and certain medications can make them worse, or even be the source, it can be exacerbated by things like your diet and lifestyle. One way to invest in your heart health is to eat a balanced, healthy diet, and know what foods you should avoid or cut back on. One thing that is especially problematic for heart health is processed foods. Most processed foods have excessive amounts of sugar added in the process of being made, and high sugar diets have been shown to be direct links to increased risk of heart disease. But are there some that are worse than others?
HEALTH
shefinds

4 Foods No One Should Eat After 4 PM Because They Almost Always Lead To Bloating, According To Experts

Suffering from frequent late night bloating? We checked in with registered nutritionists, dietitians and other health experts for more information about 4 common foods that are often linked to indigestion when consumed in the late afternoon or evening. Read on for helpful tips and suggestions from Melissa Mitri, MS, RD, registered dietitian, health and weight loss expert and Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
NUTRITION
Taste Of Home

Taste Of Home

Milwaukee, WI
49K+
Followers
5K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Taste of Home is dedicated to its community of home cooks. By sharing food trends, tips, stories and beloved recipes, we strive to bring family and friends together through a love of delicious meals.

 https://www.tasteofhome.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy