As of Wednesday, I-44/H.E. Bailey Turnpike has fully transitioned to PlatePay/cashless tolling. The final leg of the conversion was completed at the Walters toll plaza Wednesday morning, meaning drivers can now travel along I-44/H.E. Bailey Turnpike from the Texas state line to Oklahoma City without having to stop to pay a toll.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 6 HOURS AGO