“Here’s what you need to know about Portland: LA is the place to be cool, New York is where you go to be taken seriously, and Portland cares about neither. This is where you come to be yourself.” These are the wise words of Portland Monthly’s very own food critic Karen Brooks, encapsulating the spirit of Portland in a single sentence in Netflix’s new series, Street Food USA, that streams today, July 26.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO