Alisson Becker will miss the Community Shield, meaning Liverpool’s third-choice goalkeeper Adrian is set to face Manchester City on Saturday. The Brazilian has returned to training after suffering an abdominal problem and Jurgen Klopp expects him to be fit for the start of the Premier League season, when Liverpool face Fulham, but they will be without both the goalkeeper and forward Diogo Jota when they face Pep Guardiola’s team.Alisson’s deputy Caoimhin Kelleher has also been sidelined so Adrian is on course for a first competitive game since facing Preston in the Carabao Cup in September.Jota, who scored 21 goals...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 HOURS AGO