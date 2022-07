Easy access, a convenient location and a beautiful nature setting make the Tualatin Hills Nature Park one of the very best suburban hikes around Portland. The 222-acre wildlife preserve is in the heart of Beaverton, just across the street from the sprawling Nike campus and minutes from the Central Beaverton district, a booming food and cultural hub. The Tualatin Hills Park and Recreation District maintains five miles of easy walking trails through the preserve, of which 1.5 miles are paved, making the park accessible for visitors who use wheelchairs or other mobility aids.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 8 HOURS AGO