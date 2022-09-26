ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

This Innovative ‘Time Rewind’ Retinol Serum Is Transforming People’s Skin In 2 Weeks

By Maya Gandara
Every now and then the topic of retinol gets brought up amongst my friends; as ladies in our mid to late twenties, we’ve all agreed there’s no better time to make use of the age-defying ingredient. But, with so many options out there, it can be difficult to pinpoint what’s actually worth spending on. While most run-of-the-mill retinol-based serums are capable of getting the job done, there are increasingly more innovative products available that can tap into retinol’s most potent form, delivering far greater results than most drugstore buys.

One such example is Exponent Beauty’s Time Rewind Retinol System , a two-part serum that’s been clinically shown to soften fine lines and wrinkles, minimize uneven tone and texture and firm sagging skin— without irritation . It consists of 0.25 percent retinol in a potent powder state, which when combined with the quadruple hydrator (a hyaluronic acid-based additive), transforms into a light gel-cream texture that can be applied directly to the skin at night.

The price tag may be gasp-worthy, but so are the benefits. Through brand-run studies, 100 percent of subjects showed a “clinically significant decrease in global facial fine lines and wrinkles after four weeks,” while 76 percent of subjects “showed a clinically significant increase in skin firmness” within the same time span, per the brand.

Here’s another reason why the serum leans on the luxury side: Its packaging is entirely refillable. The Retinol Starter System comes equipped with the retinol powder, the activator globe (responsible for dispensing the serum), the quadruple hydrator (which is combined with the powder) and one serum refill. Once you’ve run out, all you need to do is repurchase more retinol powder to keep up with weekly applications.

One reviewer confirms it’s worth every penny. “My texture was noticeably better after two weeks and I got comments on it from my derm and husband, both of whom didn’t know I started using Exponent every night!”

“I saw a serious difference in my skin after a couple of weeks — clearer, brighter, less pimples,” raved a second shopper. “I’m a really minimal skincare/makeup person and I loved how easy Exponent was to use. I liked knowing that I was using just enough and it was fun to mix myself as part of my routine. I also felt like I learned a lot about skincare and active ingredients.”

If you’re able to treat yourself, splurging on high-quality skincare (to go alongside your affordable finds) can only benefit your skin in both the short term and long term. We’d recommend starting with Exponent Beauty’s hero retinol serum .

