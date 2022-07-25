ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Hot Spot: Kid Cudi Walks Off Stage At Rolling Loud & Kanye West Makes An Appearance At The Festival

By India Monee&#039;, Justin Thomas
Magic 95.9
Magic 95.9
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jWADk_0gsYA0Me00

Fans at Rolling Loud showed Kid Cudi the ultimate disrespect.  While on his set as the headliner, people from the audience threw things at him while on stage, like water bottles, and other forms of trash.  This led the rapper to walk off stage during his set.  It was probably because at the last minute Kanye West pulled out of being the headliner for the show, but then later made a surprise appearance during Lil Durk’s set.

Da Brat has more information about what else went down during Rolling Loud Miami.

a CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. ( Terms and conditions ).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Lil Durk
Person
Kid Cudi
Person
Da Brat
Person
Kanye
Person
Rickey Smiley
Person
Cudi
Magic 95.9

Magic 95.9

741
Followers
268
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

Magic 95.9 is Baltimore's best variety of R&B and home of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!

 https://magicbaltimore.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy