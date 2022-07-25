ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gila County, AZ

Flood Watch issued for Aguila Valley, Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Buckeye, Avondale by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-26 00:17:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-26 03:15:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Aguila Valley; Apache Junction, Gold Canyon; Buckeye, Avondale; Cave Creek, New River; Central Phoenix; Deer Valley; Dripping Springs; East Valley; Fountain Hills, East Mesa; Gila Bend; Globe, Miami; Mazatzal Mountains; New River Mesa; North Phoenix,...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila, Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-28 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Gila; Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Gila County in east central Arizona Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 300 PM MST. * At 1100 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 1 inch of rain in less than 30 minutes has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Superior, Boyce Thompson Arboretum and Top-Of-The-World. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
GILA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pima, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-28 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pima; Pinal FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the following counties, Pima and Pinal. * WHEN...Until 1230 PM MST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways and some low-water crossings may become impassable. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1027 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1.5 inches of rain has fallen in the Oro Valley area. - This includes the following streams and drainages Big Wash, Indian Well Wash, Sutherland Wash, Canada del Oro, Santa Cruz River, Chalk Creek, Chirreon Wash and Rillito River. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will maintain the minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Casas Adobes, Saddlebrooke, Tortolita, Catalina State Park and Catalina Foothills. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-28 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following county, Maricopa. * WHEN...Until 100 PM MST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1004 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is possible in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Aguila. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 12:55:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-28 14:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry washes is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pima FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY At 1255 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Contreras Fire burn scar. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Kitt Peak. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
PIMA COUNTY, AZ

