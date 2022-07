I wouldn't be a very good "local boy" if I didn't cover my hometowns biggest summer attraction, the GREAT Jones County Fair. And that's what it was; great! Yes, I'm a Panther for life, raised in Monticello, IA and I wouldn't change a thing. In fact, my first concert ever (that I remember) was from the free hillside at the fair. It was Alabama, by the way. Needless to say once again I made the trip to the fair.

JONES COUNTY, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO