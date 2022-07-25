Arizona Wildcats DL Kyon Barrs named to Lott 'IMPACT' Trophy watch list

The college football off-season is swiftly coming to an end, as the season officially starts exactly one month from now on August 27th, with the Aggies kicking their season off on September 3rd. With that, preseason award watch lists have been rapidly announced over the last couple of days, and one of the more prestigious awards, The Outland Trophy, recently presented its watch list which happened to include two Aggies, offensive lineman Layden Robinson, and defensive lineman McKinnley Jackson. 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐖𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡 𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭: The Outland Trophy 💪 @d_robinson78 💪 McKinnley Jackson 🔗https://t.co/MKBLMvtqor | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/lxL4Tzfssd — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) July 26, 2022 Voted on...

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO