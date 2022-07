Click here to read the full article. Walmart slashed its outlook Monday afternoon as Olympia Sports’ 35-store shutdown triggers a liquidation and new data suggests a troubling picture for retail debt. The mega-retailer’s move highlights the challenges facing retailers forced to contend with sky-high inflation and consumers cutting back on niceties so they can pay for the bare necessities. Target already rattled the industry and investors alike when it admitted last month it had gotten itself into an inventory pickle forcing the retailer to discount products and cut orders. Merchants lacking Walmart’s and Target’s deep pockets might find themselves up a creek...

RETAIL ・ 2 DAYS AGO