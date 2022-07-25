Meet the ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ and ‘Love & Hip Hop: Miami’ Casts (PHOTOS)

Did Sheree Whitfield find a true romance with another reality television star?. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Sheree Whitfield‘s breakup with Tyrone Gilliams has been a hot topic on the show. Although Tyrone didn’t have the best reputation, Sheree still believed the relationship had a future. However, the romance went left after Tyrone was released from prison. When Sheree went to Philidelphia to see Tyrone, he never showed up. And Sheree believes Tyrone planted stories that accused her of nearly putting him back in prison by attempting to have him film scenes with her. After Tyrone was a no-show, Sheree realized that he wasn’t the right man for her. It’s time for her to do much better when it comes to relationship decisions.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO