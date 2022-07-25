INVESTIGATION OF SOUTH SIOUX CITY SHOOTING CONTINUES

Ashton, Iowa– A Bellevue, Nebraska woman and a Sioux Center woman were taken to the hospital after an accident near Ashton on Sunday evening, July 24, 2022. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office reports that about 9:40 p.m., 21-year-old Celia Chilel Chavez of Bellevue, Nebraska was driving a 2007 Nissan SUV northbound in the southbound lanes of Highway 60, near Northwest Boulevard, about a quarter of a mile south of the county line. They tell us that 52-year-old Jodi Vogel of Sioux Center was southbound on 60 in a 2014 Honda SUV.
