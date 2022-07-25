INVESTIGATION OF SOUTH SIOUX CITY SHOOTING CONTINUES

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man was arrested on Monday after he was accused of holding a woman at gunpoint and told her that he’d split her head open. According to complaint documents filed by the Sioux City Police Department, Aidan Wabashaw, 19, of Sioux City was at a residence on June 12 when an argument allegedly broke out between him, the homeowner, and the victim.

