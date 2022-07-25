ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs Place WR Justyn Ross On Season-Ending IR, Sign Two

By Nate Bouda
nfltraderumors.co
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kansas City Chiefs have placed rookie WR Justyn Ross on injured reserve Monday, officially ending his 2022 season. The Chiefs also signed OT David Steinmetz and OT Evin Ksiezarczyk. Players placed on injured reserve...

nfltraderumors.co

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Giants Worked Out Veteran Free Agent On Monday

The New York Giants worked out a former Pittsburgh Steelers tight end on Monday. Per ESPN's Field Yates, the Giants wanted to take a look at Eric Ebron as training camp is just around the corner. Ebron spent the last two seasons with the Steelers before he became an unrestricted...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
The Spun

Colts Sign 2 New Wide Receivers Before Training Camp

The Indianapolis Colts added a pair of new wide receivers on Tuesday, one day before the start of training camp. Indianapolis signed Isaiah Ford and John Hurst and released wide receiver Kekoa Crawford and defensive tackle Caeveon Patton in corresponding moves, according to Nate Atkins of the Indianapolis Star. Hurst...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

49ers Place Three On Injured Lists Including CB Jason Verrett

Sixth-round DT Kalia Davis will also begin camp on the non-football injury list, per Lynch. Verrett is coming off a torn ACL, while Woerner has a core muscle injury and Davis has a knee injury. Verrett, 30, was taken with the No. 25 overall pick back in 2014 by the...
NFL
ESPN

San Francisco 49ers release injury-plagued defensive end Dee Ford

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- After three injury-plagued seasons, defensive end Dee Ford's time with the San Francisco 49ers is officially over. The Niners released Ford on Wednesday in a move that had been expected since Ford's 2021 season ended in December with him on injured reserve because of persistent back problems.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Kansas City, MO
Football
NBC Sports

Jets activate Mekhi Becton, Carl Lawson, C.J. Uzomah

The Jets announced a series of roster moves on Tuesday, including the activation of three players from their physically unable to perform list. Tackle Mekhi Becton, defensive end Carl Lawson, and tight end C.J. Uzomah have all been activated and they will be eligible to practice when the team takes the field for the first time in camp on Wednesday.
NFL
Yardbarker

Broncos Place UDFA OLB Christopher Allen on NFI List

Before putting pen to paper on a college free-agent deal with the Broncos, rookie outside linebacker Christopher Allen suffered a fractured foot while playing for Alabama, a season-ending injury that torpedoed his draft stock and largely wiped out his inaugural NFL training program. And, because of that injury, the team...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Steinmetz
Person
Justyn Ross
CBS Miami

CBS4's Steve Goldstein takes a look at the start of Dolphins training camp

MIAMI GARDENS - It's finally here. The Miami Dolphins are ready for training camp 2022 which starts Wednesday morning. With new offensive coaches and numerous players on that side of the ball, the camp intrigue will be focused on the offense led by new coach Mike McDaniel and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Is Tua The Man? It's year three and by far his best supporting cast. Time for Tua to make that jump up amongst NFL quarterbacks.The New LineWith free agents Terron Armstead and Connor Williams the line already has improved. Now it's up to the players who have been around a few years to adjust to the new offense and take a step.Speed To BurnEnter "The Cheetah" Tyreek Hill, and three new running backs who can execute the new scheme. There's some promise of explosiveness there.Young StarsDefensively Jevon Holland and Jaelan Phillps had excellent rookie seasons. In year two, they both have the opportunity to become some of the best players in their positions. Holland already is. Jaylen Waddle had a historic rookie season. He should be great again this year.CBS4 is your official TV home of the Miami Dolphins
MIAMI GARDENS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy