Atlanta, GA

The Ultimate List of Date Night Ideas in Atlanta

By Joleen Pete
discoveratlanta.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking for the perfect date night in Atlanta? Whether it’s your first date, a much-needed date night (or day) for Mom and Dad or a group date to celebrate a birthday, engagement or promotion, we’ve got you covered. This ultimate list of date night ideas in Atlanta has a little bit...

discoveratlanta.com

discoveratlanta.com

Top Black-Owned Cocktail Bars and Hangout Spots in Atlanta

If there is one thing Atlanta knows how to do well, it’s nightlife. The city teems with nightclubs and lounges — everything from upscale and swanky to cool and casual. For something a little more mellow, check out some of Atlanta’s best cocktail bars. Here is a list of Atlanta’s best Black-owned cocktail bars plus a few hangouts to check out while you’re in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

How Lamborghini is doubling down on Atlanta

Brandon Saszi recalls the first time he saw a Lamborghini in metro Atlanta, back in the 1980s, when the northern suburbs were less Real Housewives and a little more Podunk. As a 6-year-old Hot Wheels fanatic at the time, Saszi was traveling with his mom on Johnson Ferry Road when he spotted a red Lamborghini Countach, the exotic, angular model Leonardo DiCaprio had so much trouble exiting in The Wolf of Wall Street. Seeing a car like that in pre-Olympics Atlanta was an event, and young Saszi went bananas.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Legendary R&B crooners take the stage in metro Atlanta

MABLETON, Ga. - Two of the great "gentlemen of soul" will be in metro Atlanta this weekend, crooning on the stage at the Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre. Grammy nominated singers Jeffrey Osborne and Freddie Jackson will perform Saturday night at 7 p.m. as part of the Wade Ford Concert Series – and both artists say fans can expect a night of classic tunes and romance under the stars.
MUSIC
getnews.info

Atlanta’s Private Helicopter Tour Service

Today, helicopter trips are getting increasingly popular and for an honest reason. You will not get such authentic and fantastic thrills anywhere else than from the security and luxury of your seat with Atlanta’s Private Helicopter Tour Service. This is where you and your loved ones may experience the...
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

4 amazing burger places in Georgia

If you love tasty, juicy burgers with some crispy french fries on the side then this article is for your because I have put together a list of 4 amazing burger places that you definitely have to check out next time you are in the area.
GEORGIA STATE
Thrillist

The Absolute Best Seafood in Atlanta

Atlanta may not be located on the coast or have the brand recognition of seafood cities like Maine, Charleston, New Orleans, or San Diego, but make no mistake—the local seafood scene is actually pretty incredible. From Kimball House to Wahoo! Grill, many of the city’s seafood restaurants pride themselves on securing the best and freshest ingredients possible, whether that means bringing in fish from the Gulf Coast or the Blue Ridge Mountains. Furthermore, while there are some more affordable and cozy fish markets and neighborhood eateries that will undoubtedly blow you away, many of Atlanta’s most renowned restaurants serving seafood are more elevated and upscale, which means that in addition to getting some great fish, you’ll also be getting a great experience. From luxurious fine dining restaurants that offer the best fruits de mer to no-frills neighborhood joints with mouthwatering fish platters, here are 15 restaurants where you can get the best seafood in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

7 free things to do in metro Atlanta this week

It feels like everything these days is expensive, and Atlanta is often a city where a fun day or a night out racks up an impressive bill. Turns out, there are actually great things to do in this city without spending a dime. Whether it’s yoga, swimming or karaoke, Access...
ATLANTA, GA
capitalbnews.org

What’s Next for Atlanta’s Black-Owned Food Trucks?

Food trucks have evolved over the past decade from a trendy culinary phenomenon to a staple of urban life across the country. Vibrant food truck scenes now surround cities such as Los Angeles and Houston. It was once thought that Atlanta would be next in line, but boundless red tape and restrictions stood in the way. Now, a new bill might ease at least one of these challenges.
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

Piedmont Park Will Soon Host This Free Reggae Music Festival

Every year, a charitable reggae festival comes to Atlanta and this year’s promises to be bigger and better than ever! BeREGGAE Diaspora Music & Arts Festival at Piedmont Park is the annual three-day fundraiser for the festival’s non-profit, the Hand Over Fist Foundation, supporting programs centered around education and economic empowerment of Black families.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

10 must-try food trucks rolling through Atlanta

As Atlanta’s vibrant food scene flourishes, don’t forget about the amazing food trucks taking the city by storm. With more than 200 food trucks featuring a variety of cuisines with creative dishes, you’ll be sure to find one you love. Some of these mobile eateries have permanent...
ATLANTA, GA
Sage News

Back to school bookbag and school supply giveaway events in Atlanta

Classroom captured in a metropolitan Atlanta, GeorgiaCDC. Atlanta metro students are only a few weeks away from the new school year. Many events are being held around Atlanta to help with school supplies and other back-to-school necessities. I have you covered with a packed list of events for all ages. Make sure to check the websites, some events are free but require registration.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Study finds Georgia's most dangerous roads are in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA - Those who drive in the metro Atlanta area know how dangerous the roads can be. A new study aims to shed light on areas that are especially dangerous to navigate, not because of infrastructure, but because of people speeding or driving under the influence. "Driving in general is...
ATLANTA, GA
Nationwide Report

2 people dead after a solo-vehicle crash in Atlanta (Atlanta, GA)

2 people dead after a solo-vehicle crash in Atlanta (Atlanta, GA)Nationwide Report. On early Saturday morning, two people lost their lives following a single-vehicle crash in Atlanta. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the area of James P. Brawley Drive in northwest Atlanta near the intersection with Orr Street at 1:45 a.m. after getting reports of a car accident [...]
ATLANTA, GA

