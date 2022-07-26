ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doctor suspended from Houston Methodist announces $25M defamation lawsuit against institution

 2 days ago

A Houston doctor suspended in 2021 from Houston Methodist Hospital announced that she would file a $25 million lawsuit against the hospital on Monday.

Dr. Mary Bowden, an ear, nose, and throat specialist based in River Oaks, says she was falsely shamed in an orchestrated smear campaign by the chief operating officer of Methodist, Dr. Marc Boom, for opposing vaccines.

"Methodist and Boom retaliated against Dr. Bowden in an unprecedented manner. Without notice, they published false and defamatory statements to the press and on social media, affording no due process, acting contrary to and with reckless disregard for both the letter and spirit of Methodist's bylaws," the lawsuit reads.

Methodist was the first hospital in the United States to require vaccinations for their employees despite reports of side effects.

The hospital suspended Bowden after she says she spoke out and defended the rights of unvaccinated Texans to receive medical care without medical judgment.

ABC13 requested a statement from the institution, but it said there was no updated statement on regarding the lawsuit :

Dr. Bowden resigned from the medical staff on Nov. 15, 2021. At the time we responded with a brief statement, which I've included below. We do not have an updated statement today. Dr. Mary Bowden, who recently joined the medical staff at Houston Methodist Hospital, is using her social media accounts to express her personal and political opinions about the COVID-19 vaccine and treatments. These opinions, which are harmful to the community, do not reflect reliable medical evidence or the values of Houston Methodist, where we have treated more than 25,000 COVID-19 inpatients, and where all our employees and physicians are vaccinated to protect our patients. Despite what she has posted, Houston Methodist does not and will never deny care to a patient based on vaccination status.Dr. Bowden, who has never admitted a patient at Houston Methodist Hospital, is spreading dangerous misinformation which is not based in science. Furthermore, Dr. Bowden has told Houston Methodist that she is vaccinated, as required of all physicians who practice at Houston Methodist.

Justin
2d ago

Someone is getting a multi million dollar award. Open the checkbook Methodist.

Teri Hennigan
2d ago

good for you doc. sue the &%$' out of them. ty for standing up for the right to choose

