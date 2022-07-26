Doctor suspended from Houston Methodist announces $25M defamation lawsuit against institution

Wednesday afternoon Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies spotted a vehicle that had been stolen the day before from NRG in Houston. They attempted to stop the vehicle when it fled. The vehicle traveled north on I-45 where the driver lost control and crashed near FM 1488 and the San Jacinto River bridge. The vehicle went over the guardrail and flipped several times. As units pulled up a black male and what was believed to be a black female exited the vehicle and vanished into to woods along the river. Multiple units formed a perimeter and several K-9 units were deployed. As a drone flew overhead searching a DPS helicopter from Houston was dispatched to the scene. As deputies continued the search one deputy was accidentally bitten by one of the K-9s. He was treated by MCHD medics. As the DPS helicopter responded the crew was alerted to another stolen vehicle by the onboard LOJACK system. The vehicle was in the area of The Woodlands. The crew continued to the scene and searched for close to an hour with no luck in finding the suspects in the dense woods. Traffic on I-45 was backed up with the crash and multiple units on the scene. That traffic never recovered until well over an hour after the scene was cleared. While en route back to Houston the helicopter once again was alerted to the same LOJACK signal but was unable to identify exactly where in the heavy traffic. A short time later a Montgomery County Precinct 4 unit traveling on SH 99 heading to an assignment in Magnolia also was alerted with his in-car LOJACK system and located the stolen vehicle near Kuykendahl and SH 99. Harris County Precinct 4 was then able to spot and stop the 2003 Ford Expedition. The vehicle had originally been stolen in Montgomery County. Harris County transported the driver to the Harris County Jail.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO