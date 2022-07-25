ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Have an Amazing Splash at the Largest Waterpark in Montana

By Trent Flager
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA while back, I talked about how the Billings area had, in my opinion, the best waterpark in the state; Big Splash Waterpark. I'm still bitter about its closure, especially when it seemed like they would never close because of its popularity. However, I wanted to know which waterpark in Montana...

Related
AM 1450 KMMS

Do You Know This Beloved Montana Icon And His Amazing Journey?

Recently I was introduced to the lovely song "The Ballad of Willie and Millie." For those not familiar, the song is a love story about two folks (Willie and Millie) that met at the Columbia Gardens in Butte. It really has a beautiful backstory about not only the bond of love, but also progress and the toll it can sometimes take on both the land and the people that live on that land.
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Montana fire season expected to escalate in August

A view of the Robertson Draw fire near Red Lodge (Photo via Darrell Ehrlick for the Daily Montanan). The dog days are here and Montana’s fire season is heating up after a cool spring. “We will be getting new fire starts through the next week, especially over the next...
MONTANA STATE
97.1 KISS FM

Billings Loves Floating the Yellowstone. What to Know B4 You Go

Weekend temperatures in the Billings area are expected to hit daytime highs around 100 degrees. A great way to cool off is the Yellowstone River and one popular way to do so is by spending an afternoon floating on the river. Now that the flood waters have resided and water levels are near-normal, it's a great time of year to hit the water.
BILLINGS, MT
97.1 KISS FM

These Are The Best Montana-Themed Tattoos on Our Social Media

Beautiful landscapes and animals inspire some of the most creative tattoos I've ever seen. And Montana has both of those things, so naturally, there are some fantastic and creative Montana-inspired tattoos. A while back, we asked you to provide us with your photos of your Montana-inspired tattoos to be featured in a gallery, and we've picked our absolute favorite ones.
BILLINGS, MT
97.1 KISS FM

In Montana, We Used to Use C.B. Radios. Do You Remember?

Breaker one-nine. Breaker one-nine. You got your ears on? I'm looking for a smokey report. I'm eastbound outta Billings, c'mon. To the kids who might read this, yes we really used to talk like that when we'd play around. Way before cell phones, the two ways you could communicate were landlines (yes, an actual phone that could be hung up) and C.B. radio, or a citizen's band radio.
97.1 KISS FM

What If Montana Towns Had Their Own Honest Mascots?

Every Montana town/city is known for something. Good or bad, these are listener-submitted suggestions for honest mascots of some notable Montana places. Now before you read the list, I have to preface it by saying that I was born and raised in Montana, and have nothing but love for my state and people. I wanted to make sure that locals from these places also got their two cents in, so I hit up my Facebook and Instagram for their thoughts. Most suggestions were nothing short of hilarious, but I was really bummed to see how many negative ideas were thrown out too. Mostly the drug, housing crisis, crime, and homeless problems many Montana towns are facing. I wanted to keep the list fun and light so we won't be throwing those in. This list is intended to be all in good fun, so don't get your panties in a ruffle.
MONTANA STATE
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Montana’s first territory capital celebrates its past with Bannack Days

Nestled along Grasshopper Creek, among the foothills of the Pioneer Mountains, lies what is now know as Bannack State Park. Montana became the next mad rush to get rich quick, when gold was discovered on July 28, 1862 on Grasshopper Creek. Bannack was founded in 1862 and named after a local Native American tribe. One of several of the early town founders was a physician from New Hampshire named Erasmus Leavitt who gave up this profession for a time to try his luck as a gold miner. Leavitt eventually returned to his medical practice and lived out his days as a physician in Butte. The gold strike set off a massive rush that swelled Bannack’s population to over 3,000 by 1863.
MONTANA STATE
97.1 KISS FM

100 Miles From Billings, Gas is 40 Cents Cheaper. Why?

Earlier this week I shared with you an experience I recently had at a less-than-stellar motel in the small town of Forsyth. Located 100 miles east of Billings on I-94, the quaint railroad/agriculture town is nestled along the Yellowstone River and has a population of 1,591 according to 2020 Census data.
BILLINGS, MT
Montana Talks

I’ve Stayed in Shady Montana Hotels Before. This One is the Worst

Ok, so I'm not a hotel snob by any means. I totally understand that different people can afford different levels of luxury (or lack thereof) while traveling. Occasionally we will splurge on a really nice hotel. Usually, we choose somewhat affordable chain motels and sometimes we book whatever is cheap if we're just looking for a clean, quiet place to crash for a few hours before hitting the road again. After being burned a few times, I'm now very skeptical of anything that books for less than $100 per night. However, sometimes you have no choice.
MONTANA STATE
97.1 KISS FM

Is Getting Spoiled By The Boss at The 9-5 Rare in Montana?

Tonight's Mega Millions was up to $810 million as of this morning. So Todd Graves, who founded Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers has done something nice for his employees according to USA Today. He's bought tickets for tonight's drawing for almost 50,000 of his employees. Any winnings will be divided equally between all of his employees.
MONTANA STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

Montanans: Preparing for Winter Since 1889

Damn, I hate stacking firewood. Really, do any of us think to ourselves in the heat of the Montana summer, "Man, I'm so glad I get to spend the entire afternoon and evening stacking 2 cords of wood that is currently dumped in my driveway"? Probably not. But we all know how important chores like this can be in preparing for winter.
MONTANA STATE
XL Country 100.7

Montana’s Big Mama Will Make You One Of The Best Steaks Ever.

Montana certainly has its share of characters; some of them are famous and others more infamous. Either way, they can make for some fantastic stories. My wife and I went camping with my brother-in-law and sister-in-law in their RV at one of the campgrounds in Ennis. We had a great time checking out all the stores and shops along the main drag and came across some of the friendliest folks. If you've never been to Ennis, or if it's been a bit since you visited the town, you should definitely check it out.
ENNIS, MT
Travel Maven

This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in Ohio

From ghost towns to historic sites hidden deep in the woods, the state of Ohio offers a remarkable number of fascinating abandoned places just waiting to be discovered. If you're interested in exploring one of these places, a unique trail in Cincinnati called The Valley Trail at Ault Park allows you to walk along an abandoned railroad bridge from the late 1800s. A hike through the woods here makes for an incredibly fascinating walk. Keep reading to learn more.
CINCINNATI, OH
97.1 KISS FM

Cellular Plus Offering FREE Back To School Backpacks

Cellular Plus, the authorized Verizon Wireless retailer in Montana and the surrounding states with their 63 stores, has a wonderful program happening this weekend!. This Saturday, July 30th, from 10 am to noon, ALL Cellular Plus locations are giving away free backpacks filled with school supplies for local children. According to Cellular Plus, the backpacks work for anyone from preschool through 12th grade and are on a first come first serve basis.
BILLINGS, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

Do You Know This Montana Love Song Or The History Behind It?

Over the years, there have been many songs written about Montana. There's "Wild Montana Skies," "Meet Me in Montana," "Montana Cowgirl," "Midnight in Missoula," "Livingston Saturday Night," and "My Home's In Montana," just to name a few. However, recently I had the chance to hear the "Ballad of Willie and Millie" for the first time and instantly fell in love with the song.
MONTANA STATE
97.1 KISS FM

97.1 KISS FM

