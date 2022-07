Dee Ford is currently facing an uncertain future in the NFL, prompting the San Francisco 49ers to make a significant roster move. The 49ers signed former first-round pick Robert Nkedmiche on Tuesday, potentially as a replacement for Ford, who did not show up to training camp. The belief around the organization is that Ford will be released, or he will retire from the NFL, in the coming days, per Matt Barrows.

