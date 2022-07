Over the past several years, one of the most anticipated parts of the Pittsburgh Steelers' training camp has been the unveiling of the team's upcoming Hall of Honor Class. While no date has officially been set, the Steelers are expected to announce their 2022 induction class sometime during camp, which is back at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe for the first time since 2019.

