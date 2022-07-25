Aly Cline won't host district meetings this month
Surprise Vice Mayor Aly Cline will not be holding her regular meetings for District 2 this month.
Cline was scheduled to greet constituents at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26 at Sun City Grand Pima Room, 19781 N. Remington Drive, Chaparral Building.
Cline typically hosts the in-person meetings periodically each month.
District 2 covers Sun City Grand, Arizona Traditions, Bell Ranch West and surrounding areas.
To visit her district website, click here.
For information, call 623-222-1300 or email aly.cline@surpriseaz.gov.
