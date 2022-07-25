ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surprise, AZ

Aly Cline won't host district meetings this month

By Independent Newsmedia
Surprise Independent
Surprise Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e2DFM_0gsX1jW300https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nViU5_0gsX1jW300

Surprise Vice Mayor Aly Cline will not be holding her regular meetings for District 2 this month.

Cline was scheduled to greet constituents at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26 at Sun City Grand Pima Room, 19781 N. Remington Drive, Chaparral Building.

Cline typically hosts the in-person meetings periodically each month.

District 2 covers Sun City Grand, Arizona Traditions, Bell Ranch West and surrounding areas.

To visit her district website, click here.

For information, call 623-222-1300 or email aly.cline@surpriseaz.gov.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JpPMZ_0gsX1jW300

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Surprise, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Government
Sun City, AZ
Government
State
Arizona State
City
Sun City, AZ
City
Pima, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Local#Sun City Grand#Arizona Traditions#Bell Ranch West
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Surprise Independent

Surprise Independent

Surprise, AZ
861
Followers
1K+
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT

A local site dedicated to the community of Surprise, Arizona, that focuses on the people and places of what is among the fastest-growing cities in the Phoenix area.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/surprise-independent

Comments / 0

Community Policy