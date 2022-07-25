Add new comment

If you are having problems with your 2022 Tundra’s YouTube Volume adjustment, don’t fret, you are not the only one. The new 2022 Toyota Tundra is one of the most sophisticated trucks to date. From the outside, it’s a beefy, sturdy, and rigid truck. From the inside, it’s all tech and screens and flawlessness. However, this flawlessness has led some owners to feel probably one of the most annoying things on this earth…when the volume changes without your command. Now the saying, “the music is the driver’s problem,” is just that… a problem. I hate it when someone touches my music, especially when I’m on the highway so I can understand the frustration Tundra drivers are experiencing with this little problem.
