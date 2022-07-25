Add new comment

If you decided to do some cosmetic upgrades to your brand-new Tundra, how easy would it be to sell your stock wheels and tires?. After making your purchase of the new 2022 Toyota Tundra, you decide to splurge a little more and maybe get some mods added to it. You maybe start by getting a chrome delete then move on to a nice bed cover and maybe get a cool bull bar but then it comes time to focus on the wheels and tires. You went and bought the biggest ones you could get without needing a lift and after you changed them, you are now left with a set of 4 wheels and tires with little to no wear or tear that you want to get rid of.

BUYING CARS ・ 2 HOURS AGO