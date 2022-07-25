ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Add new comment

torquenews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToyota RAV4 Full Review and Common Problems Update. Thinking about buying the latest 2022 Rav4 fresh off of the assembly line? Here’s a Toyota Mechanic’s take from this review of what you need to know about it before buying one and why you should always choose the midyear version of a...

www.torquenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
gmauthority.com

GM Design Team Releases Cadillac Celestiq Show Car Build Pictures

GM recently pulled the sheets on the new Cadillac Celestiq show car, giving us an eyeful of the Cadillac brand’s upcoming all-electric flagship sedan. Now, the GM Design team is lifting the veil on the design and build process behind the new Cadillac Celstiq show car with the following photos.
WARREN, MI
torquenews.com

What's Wrong With The 2022 Toyota Tundra's YouTube Volume Adjustment?

If you are having problems with your 2022 Tundra’s YouTube Volume adjustment, don’t fret, you are not the only one. The new 2022 Toyota Tundra is one of the most sophisticated trucks to date. From the outside, it’s a beefy, sturdy, and rigid truck. From the inside, it’s all tech and screens and flawlessness. However, this flawlessness has led some owners to feel probably one of the most annoying things on this earth…when the volume changes without your command. Now the saying, “the music is the driver’s problem,” is just that… a problem. I hate it when someone touches my music, especially when I’m on the highway so I can understand the frustration Tundra drivers are experiencing with this little problem.
TECHNOLOGY
torquenews.com

Is There a Market For a 2022 Toyota Tundra’s Stock Wheels and Tires?

If you decided to do some cosmetic upgrades to your brand-new Tundra, how easy would it be to sell your stock wheels and tires?. After making your purchase of the new 2022 Toyota Tundra, you decide to splurge a little more and maybe get some mods added to it. You maybe start by getting a chrome delete then move on to a nice bed cover and maybe get a cool bull bar but then it comes time to focus on the wheels and tires. You went and bought the biggest ones you could get without needing a lift and after you changed them, you are now left with a set of 4 wheels and tires with little to no wear or tear that you want to get rid of.
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Maintenance#Force 2#What You Need#Need To Know#Vehicles#Toyota Mechanic#The A25a Dynamic Force#Dynamic Force Engine#The Car Care Nut Youtube
torquenews.com

Fake Online Parts Get DIY Mechanics in Trouble

Here’s a good example of where a DIY mechanic follows sensible attempts at a repair only to wind up in trouble and confusing a repair job because of an unexpected problem that is not so unexpected with experienced mechanics---faked online auto parts. There’s No Shame in Taking Your Failed...
CARS
Motor1.com

Maserati Project24 Debuts As MC20 Track Car Making 740 HP

The Maserati Project24 debuts in renderings to preview a forthcoming track-only version of the MC20. The company will make just 62 of them. It won't yet offer details about the price or when deliveries will begin. The Project24 equips the 3.0-liter Nettuno V6 with a pair of new turbos that...
CARS
MotorAuthority

2023 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing Track Edition revealed, only 297 to be built

If you've been mulling over the Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing but haven't budged yet, Cadillac is giving you another reason to pull the trigger. The automaker this week revealed a new racing-inspired version of the small sports sedan, aptly dubbed the CT4-V Blackwing Track Edition. There aren't any performance upgrades that...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Cars
torquenews.com

What 2022 Toyota RAV4 Prime Owners Think About Toyota’s Connected Services

Toyota offers a lot of services available on newer cars like the 2022 Toyota RAV4 Prime. How Do owners feel about them?. Unless you’re one of the many Americans who buy a car, they cannot really afford, you probably match the type of car you drive. After reading a whole bunch of reddit posts and surfing through Facebook, I have come up with 2 stereotypes of people who drive a 2022 Toyota RAV4 Prime. If this does not describe you, let’s just say you’re special.
CARS
torquenews.com

New 2023 Toyota Sequoia Details Announced: How to Get TRD Off-Road and TRD Sport

Learn how to get 2023 Toyota Sequoia option packages and how much they cost. Toyota held a “soft opening” of sorts yesterday. Toyota Sequoia fans visiting the Toyota.com website were greeted with newly-released option packages and pricing for 2023 Sequoia. Although there are many options and packages available,...
CARS
torquenews.com

Amazing Drag Coefficient For Tesla Cybertruck, Due To Unusual Shape

The simulations of the aerodynamic performance of the Tesla Cybertruck surprised everyone for its unexpected efficiency. The electric pick-up - that caused so much controversy due to unusual shapes when introduced - is not only different, but also achieves a coefficient of 0.39, much lower than other pick-ups on the market.
CARS
torquenews.com

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Is A 630 Horsepower Rally Car

Lambo's V10 off-roader looks extremely production-ready in latest teaser video titled "Beyond the Concrete." When Lamborghini showed us the Huracan Sterrato concept renderings back in 2019 we thought it was just a fun design exercise which would never see production. How gloriously wrong we were (perhaps). In this latest teaser...
CARS
torquenews.com

Honda’s Plan For Making the CR-V Hybrid Its Most Popular Model

Honda is about to drop the new 2023 CR-V, and the big news will be the emergence of the Hybrid as its sales leader. Honda’s CR-V now “outsells” all other Honda vehicle models in the U.S. by more than two to one. Sure, the only thing holding Honda, and all manufacturers, back from selling many more vehicles is the gummed-up supply chain. Yet, the fact remains the CR-V is now the defacto face of Honda in the USA. What we find very interesting, and also encouraging, is that soon the top-selling Honda trim will be the CR-V Hybrid.
GAS PRICE
torquenews.com

Tesla's Insane Scaling

Tesla has stated that they will scale at 50% per year for the foreseeable future. Will this be by the end of the decade or just the next few years? What is the limiting factor? We'll discuss that and more now. Tesla's Insane Scaling. Tesla will grow at least 50%...
ECONOMY
torquenews.com

Subaru Says Its New Forester Is A Lifesaver In Traffic And On The Beach

The 2022 Forester gets the highest safety scores, and Subaru is now making it safe for beach lovers this summer. Check out the new Forester here. Subaru Corporation just introduced a new 2022 Forester Surf Lifesaver for keeping waterside and beach-goers safe. Subaru's goal is to make the Forester and other new models safer, so there are zero fatal traffic accidents by 2030. The Japanese automaker's goal is also to have "zero beach accidents."
CARS
torquenews.com

2023 Mazda CX-5 Pricing and One Important Change to Know About

The new model year for Mazda’s CX-5 brings a change many owners will find of interest. Here are the prices and the update for this top-selling model. Mazda has announced prices and changes to the top-selling CX-5 crossover for 2023. As readers of Torque News may remember, Mazda switched all of its crossovers models to have standard AWD for the 2022 model year. This new model year is not a new generation for the CX-5. It carries over almost unchanged from 2022.
BUYING CARS
torquenews.com

Subaru Crosstrek Desert Khaki Returns But You Have To Pay More To Get It

The 2023 Subaru Crosstrek brings back the subcompact's most popular color. Desert Khaki exterior paint returns on 2023 models, but you have to pay more to get it. Why did Subaru discontinue the Desert Khaki exterior color on the Subaru Crosstrek? The "overland-inspired" Desert Khaki was the most popular color ever and was discontinued starting with the second-generation 2018 model change. Subaru offered the paint on the all-new Crosstrek for five years, and we aren't sure why the automaker dropped the popular color.
BUYING CARS
torquenews.com

GM's EV Line Aims To Answer Questions, Enhance GM's EV Sales Game

GM's quest to enhance EV sales has been an impressive effort, but while EVs have rapidly leaped into the mainstream, there are still questions that remain unanswered for consumers with a significant percentage of these customers not willing to enter the EV ranks until they get more information. GM is out to change that with an all-new EV hotline.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy