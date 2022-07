Click here to read the full article. MILAN — A strong acceleration of the retail channel and a 39.5 percent jump in sales generated in the U.S. propelled the double-digit growth of Aeffe SpA’s revenues in the first half of the year. The group, which is listed on the STAR segment of the Milan Bourse and comprises the Alberta Ferretti, Moschino, Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini and Pollini brands, reported sales of 176.5 million euros in the period ending June 30, up 13.2 percent increase at current exchange rates — or 13.9 percent at constant exchange rates — compared to the same period...

