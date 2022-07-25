Knox Financial hires new COO

With M&A speculation swirling around the entertainment industry, including NBCUniversal owner Comcast, the media giant’s chairman and CEO Brian Roberts reiterated that the bar for acquisitions was “very high” for his team.Asked on Thursday during the second-quarter earnings conference call how he feels about the state and look of the conglomerate, he said: “We are in a fabulous place.” He continued: “We have unprecedented cash flow and scale” with a company whose various businesses are working “really well together.”His team is always thinking about “whether this is the competitive, right set [of assets] for the company, and I feel it...

