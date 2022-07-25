ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Knox Financial hires new COO

By Liz Hughes
bostonagentmagazine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKnox Financial has hired Aaron Romigh as the company’s chief operating officer. David Friedman, Knox Financial’s CEO, said Romigh will play a pivotal role in ensuring the company’s operations scale seamlessly as it enters its next phase...

bostonagentmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

AEG Global Partnerships Promotes Kate Sheets to Newly Formed Position of Senior Vice President, Strategy and Business Affairs

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 21, 2022-- AEG Global Partnerships, a division of AEG, the world’s leading sports and live entertainment company, has promoted Kate Sheets to the newly formed position of Senior Vice President, Strategy and Business Affairs. Sheets joins the Global Partnerships team having most recently served as Vice President, Legal Counsel for AEG. Acting as an internal agency for AEG, Global Partnerships oversees worldwide sales and activation for over 130 world-class platforms across five continents and numerous other assets, including venues, sports franchises, events, tours, festivals and digital content among other AEG holdings. Sheets will continue to work out of AEG’s Los Angeles office and will dually report to Nick Baker and Russell Silvers – Co-Chief Operating Officers of AEG Global Partnerships. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721006055/en/ AEG’s Kate Sheets promoted to the newly formed position of Senior Vice President, Strategy and Business Affairs (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
pymnts

Alogrand COO Named Blockchain Company’s New CEO

The chief executive of blockchain company Alogrand has stepped down, and the company’s chief operating officer will take his place. As the Boston firm said in a news release Wednesday (July 27), W. Sean Ford has been named Alogrand’s interim CEO, replacing outgoing Chief Executive G. Steven Kokinos, who is leaving to pursue other interests. Kokonis is set to remain with Alogrand as a senior advisor until the middle of next year.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Riemer & Braunstein Expands Tax Credit/Community Development Finance Team with the Hiring of Michelle Fonseca

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 27, 2022-- Riemer & Braunstein LLP, a law firm specializing in the representation of financial institutions, life insurance companies, and debt funds in real estate and commercial transactions, announced that Michelle Ruberto Fonseca has joined the firm as a partner in the firm’s Tax Credit/Community Development Finance group, a national leader in this practice area. Michelle will be working with the team led by Jeff Gaulin, Patrick Cronin, and John Kelley. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220727005180/en/ Michelle Ruberto Fonseca (Photo: Business Wire)
INCOME TAX
pymnts

PayPal’s Jim Magats Named CEO of MX

Open finance company MX has named former PayPal executive Jim Magats as its CEO. Magats will begin his new role Aug. 17, following 18 years at PayPal, according to a Thursday (July 28) press release. He will also join the MX board of directors. “Jim Magats brings a wealth of...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coo#Wework#Knox Financial#Miller Heiman Group
Business Insider

'It was devastating': Inside the 'bloodbath' at 7-Eleven, where nearly 900 corporate jobs were just cut

7-Eleven just laid off at least 880 corporate employees. Insider spoke with three verified employees and contractors about the corporate "bloodbath." These workers took us inside the mass layoffs, which some have described as "sloppy." The night before the layoffs, hundreds of 7-Eleven corporate employees — including "superstars" who'd shined...
IRVING, TX
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Layoffs hit another restaurant technology company

UPDATE: This story has been updated with a comment from Lunchbox. Restaurant technology layoffs have come for Lunchbox. The fast-growing online ordering company cut a third of its staff last week, CEO Nabeel Alamgir wrote on LinkedIn, specifically in its engineering, customer success, marketing and delivery departments. "Lunchbox had grown...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Comcast Has a “Very High” Bar for Deals, CEO Says

With M&A speculation swirling around the entertainment industry, including NBCUniversal owner Comcast, the media giant’s chairman and CEO Brian Roberts reiterated that the bar for acquisitions was “very high” for his team.Asked on Thursday during the second-quarter earnings conference call how he feels about the state and look of the conglomerate, he said: “We are in a fabulous place.” He continued: “We have unprecedented cash flow and scale” with a company whose various businesses are working “really well together.”His team is always thinking about “whether this is the competitive, right set [of assets] for the company, and I feel it...
BUSINESS
InsuranceNewsNet

Integrity Marketing Group acquires Annexus in ‘game-changer’ move

In its latest aggressive expansion move, Integrity Marketing Group is acquiring Annexus Group in what one industry analyst is calling "a game-changer." Terms were not disclosed, but rumors of the impending acquisition exploded on LinkedIn Tuesday. As part of the transaction, Ron Shurts, co-founder and CEO of Annexus, will become a managing partner in Integrity. Previous Annexus investors, including funds managed by Blackstone, will sell their interests as part of the transaction, Integrity said in a news release.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
The Associated Press

Former Shopify, Stitch Fix, Salesforce Engineering Executive Cathy Polinsky Joins DataGrail as CTO, and Sales Veteran Sam East Is Named CRO

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2022-- DataGrail, a leading data privacy platform, today announced that Cathy Polinsky, formerly of Shopify, Stitch Fix, and Salesforce, will be DataGrail’s CTO, overseeing ongoing product development as the company continues to scale to meet the demands of modern data privacy management. Sales leader Sam East also joined the company. He will serve as CRO, further advancing DataGrail into its next phase of growth by helping to scale the company to reach new enterprises, markets, and industries. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220726005437/en/ Cathy Polinsky, formerly of Shopify, Stitch Fix, and Salesforce, will be DataGrail’s CTO, overseeing ongoing product development as the company continues to scale to meet the demands of modern data privacy management. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
Deadline

Bad Robot Expands Grace Del Val’s Role To General Counsel & Head Of Business Affairs

Click here to read the full article. Grace Del Val, Head of Business Affairs at Bad Robot, has now also been appointed General Counsel. With the promotion, Del Val will also assume an executive role as Bad Robot’s key corporate counsel, plus oversee and set legal strategy in alignment with the company’s overall business plan. ‘“Grace is an extremely talented and thoughtful executive and a strategic partner at the center of all things Bad Robot,” said Bad Robot’s President and Chief Operating Officer Brian Weinstein. “Her unique blend of entertainment, business, and legal expertise has guided us through the ever-changing media...
NFL
The Associated Press

Kitchen United, the Ghost Kitchen and Restaurant Hub Technology Pioneer, Announces $100M Series C Fundraise

Blue Chip Investors & Strategics, Founders, and CEO Bet on World-Class Proprietary Technology and Capital Efficient Growth to Drive Further Consolidation of the Ghost Kitchen Industry. PASADENA, Calif., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kitchen United, ghost kitchen and restaurant hub technology pioneer, announced a $100M Series C fundraise, which includes...
NFL
TechCrunch

Seedtag, the ex-Googler-founded, cookie-free, AI-based adtech startup, taps $250M+ in funding

a contextual advertising startup that uses AI tools both to “read” content on a page to match that up with advertisers’ aims, as well as to subsequently track how those ads perform, has raised “over” €250 million (more than $252 million, exact amount unspecified). The money is coming in the form of an equity investment from a single investor, Advent International, and it will be used to help the company expand beyond Europe, specifically deeper into the U.S.
BUSINESS
ZDNet

Shopify CEO cuts 10 percent of staff, says his e-commerce 'leap' bet "didn't pay off"

The pandemic brought about unprecedented challenges to companies around the world, forcing many businesses to shut down or lay off their employees. Shopify experienced growth instead, but even so, the e-commerce platform is now laying off nearly 10% of its workforce, CEO Tobias Lütke said in a letter published online Tuesday. That's about 1,000 employees – the company had a workforce of around 10,000 as of December.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Goddard Systems, LLC Welcomes Kevin Brickner as Vice President, Franchise Sales

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 28, 2022-- Goddard Systems, LLC, franchisor of The Goddard School, has appointed Kevin Brickner as vice president, franchise sales, effective immediately. In this newly established role, Brickner is responsible for driving the expansion of The Goddard School by identifying prospective franchisees and engaging with existing franchisees interested in opening additional schools. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220727006051/en/ Kevin Brickner was named Goddard Systems, LLC Vice President, Franchise Sales. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
pymnts

FaceCake, Company.Com Collaborate on 'Self-Serve' AR Commerce

FaceCake is working with financial services platform Company.com to give small and medium-sized businesses, influencers and content creators access to FaceCake’s artificial intelligence (AI) driven augmented reality (AR) visual commerce platform. "This first-to-market AR “self-serve” capability will provide instant and easy sign-up options with automated onboarding, making the integration...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy