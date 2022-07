The Huck Finn Solar Project, which is being Developed by EDF Renewables, will be the largest solar installation in the state of Missouri when completed. The project is expected to create more than 250 jobs at the peak of the construction process. The project is expected to generate more than $14 million in revenue for the local communities in both Audrain and Ralls Counties.

AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO