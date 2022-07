The Minnesota Vikings still consider Dalvin Cook as a huge piece of their offense, and it’s not hard to see why. Even after a bit of a down year in 2021 (when compared to his 2020 campaign), Cook still gave his fantasy football managers last season a ton of happy memories. However, those didn’t come without him giving the same fantasy football team owners with mini-heart attacks brought by his seemingly constant battle with injuries. So, what’s the fantasy football outlook in the 2022 NFL season for Dalvin Cook? Time to check that out below.

