Cooling shelters to open in Portland on Tuesday, July 26

Several overnight shelters will open this week as Portland prepares for a week of high temperatures.

Overnight shelters, misting stations and other cooling resources are set to open in Portland on Tuesday, July 26, as officials warn of a dangerous multi-day heatwave.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for the Portland area from noon Monday, July 25, until 9 p.m. Saturday, July 30. The warning was initially set to end Thursday night, July 28, but NWS officials issued a revised warning Tuesday morning.

Temperatures reached 99 degrees on Monday at the Portland International Airport. The daytime high on Tuesday could exceed 100 degrees, forecasts show.

Overnight temperatures won't offer much relief, with forecasts showing temperatures in the low 70s dipping into the high 60s.

Multnomah County and Portland officials announced heat-related emergency declarations on Sunday, July 24. The emergency orders will be in effect at least through Saturday, July 30.

Overnight shelters

Four overnight shelters offering air conditioning will open in Portland at 2 p.m. Tuesday:

• Charles Jordan Community Center: 9009 N. Foss Ave.

• East Portland Community Center: 740 S.E. 106th Ave.

• Portland Building: 1120 S.W. Fifth Ave.

• Sunrise Center: 18901 E. Burnside St.

After Tuesday, officials will decide whether to open overnight shelters each morning, said Kate Yeiser, spokesperson for the county.

The shelters will be staffed by the nonprofit service providers Do Good Multnomah and Cultivate Initiatives.

One daytime cooling center will be open from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday in Portland's Old Town at 435 N.W. Glisan St.

County officials say they will monitor weather forecasts and may open additional cooling sites to ensure no one is turned away.

For updates about overnight shelters, visit multco.us/help-when-its-hot .

Misting stations

Portland is also setting up misting stations that will open from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday at six community parks:

• East Portland Community Center: 740 S.E. 106th Ave.

• Glenhaven Park, near skate park: 7900 N.E. Siskiyou St.

• Harney Park, near restroom: Southeast 67th Ave. and Harney Street

• Knott Park, west restroom: Northeast 112th Ave. and Russell Street

• Lents Park, at Walker Stadium: 4808 S.E. 92nd Ave.

• Mt. Scott Community Center, near playgrounds: 5530 S.E. 72nd Ave.

Extended library hours

Several county libraries are open until 8 p.m. on Monday. Additionally, the county is extending the hours of three libraries until 9 p.m. starting Tuesday through Thursday:

• Central: 801 S.W. 10th Ave.

• Gresham: 385 N.W. Miller Ave.

• Holgate: 7905 S.E. Holgate Blvd.

Transportation

Starting Monday, and for the extent of the emergency declaration, TriMet will not turn away anyone riding to a cool place who cannot afford to pay fare. TriMet asks riders to let their driver know they are headed to a cool place. Officials say riders should plan extra time for public transit and check for service alerts at trimet.org/alerts because there may be heat-related delays to service.

Anyone who needs transportation support to a cool space can also dial 211.

Additional cooling spaces

People can find other cool spaces including, pools, community centers and splash pads across the area {obj:64455:by using the county's interactive map}.

Lloyd Center is another cooling option. The mall is extending its hours during the heatwave staying open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

County officials advised people to be safe using lakes and rivers for heat relief. People can borrow life jackets for free at the M. James Gleason Memorial Boat Ramp near Broughton Beach, Dabney State Park, Blue Lake Park, Oxbow Park and Glenn Otto Park. Lifeguards are present at Glenn Otto Park.

Outreach

Efforts by community partners, mutual aid groups and outreach teams efforts to distribute water and other cooling resources to homeless people will continue throughout the heatwave, county officials said. The Joint Office of Homeless Services started providing such resources from its supply center in downtown Portland on Tuesday, July 19.

A list of cooling sites and other resources in Washington County and Clackamas County have also been released.

For updates on cooling sites and additional heat-related resources, visit multco.us/help-when-its-hot .

Editor's note: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated when Portland's misting stations would open. The story now reflects the accurate times.

This story was updated Tuesday morning, July 26.



