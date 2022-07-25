What's the West Linn-Wilsonville School District building this summer?

Work is in session at the new secondary and primary schools as part of the 2019 capital bond work.

Capital bond work in the West Linn-Wilsonville School District is heating up this summer.

Approved in 2019, the $206 million bond includes seven major projects spanning the district. While school is out, the bond team has taken advantage of the empty buildings by making cosmetic changes in a few while constructing anew on others.

The project list includes the following:

Athey Creek Middle School

Buildout of Athey Creek Middle School on Dollar Street is in full swing.

The property includes roughly 22 acres and is nestled in what's known as the Arbor Cove neighborhood in West Linn. The new school replaces the existing Athey Creek Middle School and will accommodate about 850 students.

Some of the recent construction activities include finishing up the grading for the building and the lower parking lot and installing some of the underground utilities like plumbing for restrooms. And work at the north side of Willamette Falls Drive has begun.

Wilsonville High School performing arts auditorium

Community members driving down Wilsonville Road this month might notice the front entrance to the high school is closed off for the summer. This is because the bond team is hard at work constructing the bones of the new 600-person auditorium, additional parking, bus lanes and synthetic-turf softball fields.

The project will also add more than 100 new parking spaces to the high school and some cosmetic renovations to the existing auditorium, including black box theater spaces and the conversion of classrooms like the Career and Technical Education space. There will also be safety and security upgrades.

This summer, the staff has installed almost all of the exterior brick walls and remodeled the concession stands roof, as well as interior work like mechanical and electrical work in the building.

The framework for most of the auditorium is also complete; the space will include a large garage door for performers to transport large-scale play equipment and props through, and accessibility features like ramps and elevators to higher seating.

In other parts of the campus, the team has laid out the path for the new bus lane and parking lot that will trail along the side and back of the auditorium. The bond team will continue working on the existing parking lots and finish the new entryways that will be added to the auditorium's side.

The renovated spaces are projected to be open to the public by the Fall of 2023.

New primary school

The new elementary school, which is not expected to be complete until 2024, will sit at the district's Frog Pond site in Wilsonville.

The district bond team is still in the early stages of the new primary school, with design meetings occuring biweekly.

Construction of the property is expected to begin in the summer of 2023 through the following summer.

Another open house for the property will happen sometime in August (the date is not confirmed). Community members can openly discuss the new primary school with the district staff.

Riverside High School (third-option high school)

Renovations for the third-option high school in West Linn include adding to the new secure entrance to the building and improving offices and classroom spaces.

Some recent activities completed by the bond team are: the demolition of the office space and began framing for the new restrooms, starting work on the science hall roof and improving the campus's mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems.

The first half of construction is projected to be complete by the end of August — with the final touches of the design finished by the summer of 2023.

