West Linn police undergoing school shooting training at high school

By Mia Ryder-Marks
West Linn Tidings
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r5Mx7_0gsWOWLj00 Law enforcement will participate in three-day training that overviews current protocols and what to do in an emergency event.

If you hear noises coming from West Linn High School this week, there is no need to call the police — they are the ones making the noise.

West Linn High School is closed to the public July 25, 27, and 29 as the West Linn Police Department will host active shooter training sessions to help strengthen their responses to school threats.

The training will consist of multiple scenarios with paint-filled and blank rounds that sound similar to actual gunfire, but are slightly quieter.

"This is (a) routine and important training for WLPD officers that is strategically planned when students and staff are not on site," communications director Andrew Kilstrom said in a letter to families.

However, the training is timely as shootings on school campuses are at an all-time high. According to Everytown, a gun-control advocacy nonprofit, so far in 2022, there have been 95 incidents of gunfire on school grounds resulting in 40 deaths and 76 injuries across the United States.

For any questions involving the training, community members are encouraged to email Sergeant Bill Garland: wgarland@westlinnoregon.gov

The West Linn Tidings is considered West Linn’s best source for local news based on the City of West Linn’s annual community engagement survey. The Tidings has also been named one of Oregon’s best weekly newspapers for the past decade by the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association. The Tidings offers the most read newspaper, website and social media platforms in West Linn.​

 http://www.westlinntidings.com

