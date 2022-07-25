ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

White House stresses job creation, consumer spending ahead of key economic report

By Brad Dress
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Biden administration is leaning on strong job growth and healthy consumer spending ahead of a highly anticipated economic report this week that will signal how close the U.S. is to a recession. Recession fears are looming ahead of Thursday’s gross domestic product (GDP) release measuring how much the...

CNN

Biden faces moment of truth on the economy this week

(CNN) — Every week is a tough week for this White House right now. But as he recovers from his Covid-19 infection, President Joe Biden faces a new moment of truth this week about an economy that is stuck in an identity crisis and buffeted by unpredictable outside forces -- and his White House knows it, as advisers scramble to front-run what many think could be a week of more gloomy data.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Associated Press

With US dollar nearly equal to euro, impact is being felt

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. dollar has been surging so much that it’s nearly equal in value to the euro for the first time in 20 years. That trend, though, threatens to hurt American companies because their goods become more expensive for foreign buyers. If U.S. exports were to weaken as a result, so, too, would the already-slowing U.S. economy.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Yellen downplays US recession risk as economic reports loom

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday said the U.S. economy is slowing but pointed to healthy hiring as proof that it is not yet in recession. Yellen spoke on NBC’s “Meet the Press” just before a slew of economic reports will be released this week that will shed light on an economy currently besieged by rampant inflation and threatened by higher interest rates. The data will cover sales of new homes, consumer confidence, incomes, spending, inflation, and overall output.
BUSINESS
AOL Corp

U.S. consumer confidence near 1-1/2-year low; house prices still high

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. consumer confidence dropped to nearly a 1-1/2-year low in July amid persistent worries about higher inflation and rising interest rates, pointing to slower economic growth at the start of the third quarter. The survey from the Conference Board on Tuesday also showed consumers were less optimistic...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Biden fights talk of recession as key economic report looms

Facing a potentially grim report this week on the economy's overall health, President Joe Biden wants to convince a skeptical public that the U.S. is not, in fact, heading into a recession.The Commerce Department on Thursday will release new gross domestic product figures. Top forecasts such as the Atlanta Federal Reserve’s GDPNow are predicting that the figure will be negative for the second straight quarter — an informal signal that the country is stuck in a downturn. That's political chum for Republicans in an election year.The Biden administration is pre-emptively telling voters not to judge the economy by GDP or...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

Biden faces new headwind as economy shrinks again

The White House faces a fresh political nightmare as a report Thursday showed the economy contracted 0.9 percent in the second quarter of the year, offering Republicans a tantalizing opportunity to declare that the economy under President Joe Biden is now in a recession. The report from the Commerce Department...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNBC

The numbers show the U.S. economy is at least teetering on a recession

With second-quarter GDP data due out Thursday, the question of whether the economy is in recession will be on everyone's mind. The economy stands at least a fair a chance of hitting the rule-of-thumb recession definition of two consecutive quarters with negative GDP readings. Should inflation stay at high levels,...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

US economy shrinks for a 2nd quarter, raising recession fear

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy shrank from April through June for a second straight quarter, contracting at a 0.9% annual pace and raising fears that the nation may be approaching a recession. The decline that the Commerce Department reported Thursday in the gross domestic product — the broadest gauge of the economy — followed a 1.6% annual drop from January through March. Consecutive quarters of falling GDP constitute one informal, though not definitive, indicator of a recession. The GDP report for last quarter pointed to weakness across the economy. Consumer spending slowed as Americans bought fewer goods. Business investment fell. Inventories tumbled as businesses slowed their restocking of shelves, shaving 2 percentage points from GDP. Higher borrowing rates, a consequence of the Federal Reserve’s series of rate hikes, clobbered home construction, which shrank at a 14% annual rate. Government spending dropped, too.
BUSINESS

