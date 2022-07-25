ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Swimmer injured by Hawaiian monk seal with pup in Waikiki

By CALEB JONES
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZAcEG_0gsVoRnP00
1 of 3

HONOLULU (AP) — A swimmer at a beach in Waikiki was injured this weekend after encountering an endangered Hawaiian monk seal with a young pup.

Hawaii Marine Animal Response, a nonprofit conservation organization that helps monitor protected species, said their workers witnessed a swimmer come into contact with the mother monk seal known as Rocky on Sunday morning.

The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources said in a statement that the victim is a 60-year-old elementary school teacher from California. The woman received lacerations to her face, arm and back, the agency said.

State officials said they would not recommend charges or fines for the woman and are not naming her because she requested anonymity.

The Hawaii Marine Animal Response said in a statement that the seal gave birth to a pup about two weeks ago on Kaimana Beach in Waikiki, the same area where the swimmer was injured.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Hawaii Marine Animal Response have been watching the pair and warning people to stay away.

It is against the law to touch, harass, injure or kill monk seals. People are told to stay at least 150 feet (46 meters) away from a mother seal and pup, though that recommendation is not a law.

The shoreline where the seals live is roped off, and beachgoers are warned of the dangers of getting too close to the nursing mother.

“We ask people to please follow the guidance and instructions provided by HMAR, NOAA, Ocean Safety, or other authorized parties on the beach,” the organization said in the statement. They said the swimmer was transported by EMS.

A message left with the Honolulu Emergency Services Department was not immediately returned.

NOAA Fisheries is still reviewing the incident. But in a statement emailed to The Associated Press, the agency said, “Mother seals can move incredibly fast in the water, and we urge people to consider using alternate areas for water activities when mothers with pups are in the area.”

They anticipate these seals will remain in the area for about a month and said people must observe signs and guidance from officials.

It is a felony to disturb monk seals, of which there are less than 1,600 remaining in the wild. The animals are listed as endangered under the Endangered Species Act and depleted under the Marine Mammal Protection Act.

“People are again reminded that Hawaiian monk seal moms with pups are protective, can be dangerous, and have inflicted serious wounds on nearby swimmers,” Hawaii Marine Animal Response said. “We continue to warn people not to engage in in-water activities when a monk seal mother with a pup are in the area and to stay at least 150 feet from mother seals with pups.”

A witness shared video of the encounter with The Honolulu Star-Advertiser. The footage shows the mother seal in the water with its pup as the swimmer approaches. The seal then comes into contact with the swimmer and pulls the person under water.

The person was able to make it back to shore with help from bystanders.

“It’s a mama seal that’s protecting its pup, and there happens to be a human who is at the wrong place at the wrong time,” Markus Faigle, who captured the incident on video, told the Star-Advertiser. “So it’s not a seal attacking a human; that’s for me the totally wrong way of looking at this.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
State
California State
Honolulu, HI
Crime & Safety
State
Hawaii State
KHON2

Hawaii reports 4,075 COVID cases, 23 new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 4,075 new coronavirus cases and 23 new deaths in the last week. The DOH announced on March 9 that they would move to do weekly counts instead of daily counts. There are 2,719 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 542 on the Big Island, 176 on Kauai, five on […]
HAWAII STATE
The Associated Press

Defense contractor held without bail in ID theft mystery

HONOLULU (AP) — A U.S. defense contractor accused of living under the name of a dead Texas boy for decades was ordered detained Thursday by a federal judge in Honolulu after a federal prosecutor added new details to the mystery of his changed identity. Walter Glenn Primrose, 66, was held without bail after a federal prosecutor said he was a flight risk with “troubling” possible connections overseas to help him if he were freed. Primrose and his wife have been charged with fraudulently living for decades under the stolen identities of two dead babies. Primrose used the name Bobby Edward Fort while serving more than 20 years in the U.S. Coast Guard and earning a secret-level security clearance that he took with him to his defense job. Federal defender Craig Jerome said the government hadn’t shown evidence to support their “speculation and innuendo” that the couple was involved in something more nefarious than “purely white-collar nonviolent offenses.”
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
KTVU FOX 2

California teacher attacked by rare monk seal in Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii - A California teacher is recovering in Hawaii after being attacked by a monk seal. The terrifying encounter happened around 8:30 a.m. Sunday on Kaimana beach in Honolulu. Video shows a mom and pup seal approach and attack the woman as she swam in clear, shallow water. The...
KHON2

NIMBY worsening Hawaii’s housing crisis

NIMBY -- or not in my back yard, is a phrase that isn't unique to Hawaii but it has sunk its fair share of affordable housing developments in the islands, and experts are worried it could be a massive barrier to solving our affordable housing crisis.
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seals#Swimmer#Monk#Hawaiian Monk Seal#Animals
UPI News

Four women set world record for rowing from California to Hawaii

July 27 (UPI) -- An all-female rowing team broke a world record by rowing more than 2,400 nautical miles from California to Hawaii in 34 days, 14 hours and 11 minutes. Libby Costello, Sophia Denison-Johnston, Brooke Downes and Adrienne Smith, also known as the Lat35 crew, set off from San Francisco in June and arrived in Honolulu on Tuesday morning.
CALIFORNIA STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Police: 7-Eleven worker used nearly 4-foot-long sword in Waikiki attack

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 7-Eleven employee accused of cutting a man’s hand off with a sword in Waikiki made his first court appearance on Monday. In court documents, police said said 46-year-old Jason Walker used a 3- to 4-foot-long sword in the attack last Friday. He faces a charge of attempted murder.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
484K+
Post
465M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy