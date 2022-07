Inserting a Chart in your Excel spreadsheet is easy, but sometimes they will appear where you do not want them, and they can be too big or too small to show your data. Microsoft Excel can allow users to move charts from one spreadsheet to another or to move it up and down on the same spreadsheet. You can also size a chart by using the dragging technique. Charts are used globally by persons to display their data graphically.

SOFTWARE ・ 1 DAY AGO